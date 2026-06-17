Business News | Mumbai's Cultural Landscape Welcomes a New Storytelling Venture as CineGranth Studio Launches 'Saundh - Mitti Se Mehfil Tak'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: The cultural and entertainment scene in Mumbai is about to experience the advent of a novel form of storytelling owing to CineGranth Studio (P) Ltd.'s debut of its intellectual property through the platform titled, "Saundh - Mitti Se Mehfil Tak" scheduled on June 27, 2026, at the Pavilion by Quorum. The brainchild of entrepreneur, a writer and producer Ashutosh Ghosh with an actor, director and creative producer Priyanka Singh, CineGranth Studio strives to connect the realms of cinema, literature, music, and performance with India's cultural legacy in an innovative way.

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In an era when digital entertainment thrives on short-form content consumption, CineGranth Studio has adopted a new trend in its attempt to provide its audience with an engaging experience, enabling the latter to rediscover their love for poetry, stories, music, and meaningful human connections. This Mumbai-based studio was founded in 2025 by two experts from varied backgrounds who share a unique perspective regarding culture-based entertainment.

Mr. Ashutosh Ghosh, a distinguished Electrical Engineer holding a higher degree in Business Management from the University of Central Lancashire, UK, has established an impressive entrepreneurial profile with a wide range of activities in engineering, infrastructure, consultancy, and industry-related operations. As the Founder-Director of several business ventures such as TKG Industries, TKG Infrastructures, and EPC Ventures, he has devoted many years towards nurturing entrepreneurial success stories. However, parallel to all the professional accomplishments, he developed a profound love for storytelling, writing, and filmmaking that eventually led him to professional training in screenwriting and storytelling techniques.

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This professional competence is complemented by that of Ms. Priyanka Singh who, through her extensive experience in acting, modeling, production, direction, and content creation, understands the nuances of the creative process. With her professional expertise gained through working on various Bollywood movies, South Indian films, commercial advertisements, OTT platforms, news media, and online platforms, she has been able to contribute in developing CineGranth Studio into what it is today.

It is through the combined efforts of the founders that the CineGranth Studio came into being as a venture aimed at creating stories and experiences that would do justice to the culture of India as well as remain relatable to the modern audience. The very name of this venture speaks volumes about the philosophy that it represents--the combination of cinema and the art of literature.

It is through the vision of CineGranth Studio that Saundh - Mitti Se Mehfil Tak was born as an intellectual property that draws inspiration from the aroma of rain-drenched soil. Unlike a typical event series, Saundh hopes to bring back the concept of mehfil where music, poetry, conversation, and emotions combine to create cultural memories.

The forthcoming Saundh at Pavilion by Quorum is sure to offer an evening filled with ghazals, nazms, sher-o-shayari, and classic melodies rendered by artists like Jagjit Singh, Hariharan, and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

The uniqueness of CineGranth Studio is that it focuses on making experiences, rather than creating content. CineGranth Studios identifies itself as an entity that combines entertainment and culture, making intellectual properties that engage the emotions and celebrate India's art forms.

With the growth of the creative economy, there is a rising demand for platforms that provide authenticity and connections. This is where initiatives such as "Saundh- Mitti Se Mehfil Tak" play a role in changing the way we view the combination of heritage and innovation. In terms of their future endeavors in the industry, through films, original content, cultural performances, and experiential performances, CineGranth Studios is building itself up to be a modern-day cultural storytelling brand.

The goal of CineGranth Studio isn't just limited to making profits. For founders Ashutosh Ghosh and Priyanka Singh, it's about leaving behind a cultural legacy, one story, one melody, and one experience at a time.

As CineGranth Studio continues to expand its footprint across films, cultural productions, live experiences, and original content, audiences can learn more about its initiatives and upcoming projects by visiting www.thecinegranth.com

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