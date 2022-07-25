New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Murtuza Ali, the Founder of Apna Bhada, an app-based taxi platform that offers customers to book safe, reliable & comfortable rides, has officially launched their FreeTaxi Services from The Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

The newly-launched cab services will be available for people at both the Domestic as well as from the International Terminals.

The move by Apna Bhada was aimed at providing convenience, comfort and accessibility to the thousands of travellers that arrive at the IGI Airport. As per Murtuza Ali, the Founder and Owner of the Apna Bhada, this move will provide huge relief to the people who earlier had to wait for minutes and sometimes hours for the arrival of a cab.

Officially started in the western state of Goa on April 23, 2021, this initiative by Apna Bhada was quite a successful one for about a year in which they proved that they can easily expand in other cities as well. Riding on the success in Goa, later on during April 22, Apna Bhadha was introduced in Delhi as well.

Under the newly-launched initiative, any person from both the Domestic as well as from the International Terminals, looking to book a cab can just do it with ease if they have the Apna Bhada mobile application by just clicking on their current location and by simply typing down their drop location.

Talking more about the initiative, Murtuza Ali, the Founder and Owner of the Apna Bhada, stated, "I am an entrepreneur myself and have to visit New Delhi a lot of times and so I clearly understand that the Delhi Airport is one of the busiest. Often, I see people waiting for their cabs for hours and to address this issue and with an aim to provide them with relief, I started this Free Taxi Services initiative. I personally believe that Apna Bhada can be a revolution in Taxi Service and in public transportation in this country. India is a country which still has a plethora of issues with transportation because there are a limited number of taxis available but through our business agendas and plans, we will soon have more taxis to our name. As of now, we are not making any revenue through the customers but will be making it through advertisements. Our plan is to provide advertisements at a low cost and make our revenue through that."

Apna Bhada's Free Taxi Initiative is not just available in Delhi-NCR but is also available in cities like Goa, Mumbai and Bengalauru and as per Murtuza Ali, the team of Apna Bhada is on a rapid expansion mode and the intuitive will soon be launched in other cities as well. Apna Bhada is a brand that is rapidly growing in the segment of transportation and cab services and created quite a stride during the COVID-19 phase when they were on the streets helping people in reaching railway stations and airports.

Murtaza Ali, the owner and founder of Apna Bhada has a huge experience in the mobility industry and he has a very sharp vision of the future market of mobility. He stated "We can make transportation free if we put little effort. In the present scenario where fuel prices are rising continuously, we need to think about how we can provide affordable transportation to common people. After doing several years of in-depth research & analysis, the idea to start Apna Bhada came into my mind and I started it with a hope to help the common citizens of this country."

Apna Bhada is not just providing free cab services but is also a brand that is helping numerous drivers who have joined it as a Driver Partner by providing them with a reliable and stable source of income.

