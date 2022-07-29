Chennai (Tamilnadu) [India], July 29 (ANI/PNN): Govche India Private Limited is highly elated to announce that they are set to launch Comfile360, an online platform for simplifying tax compliances aiding the betterment of startups and small businesses at a greater length. Comfile360 is a distinctive platform that allows business owners to stay statutorily compliant by generating instant status reports extending further support on filing tax returns and paying taxes, all under one roof. This platform does not limit only to reports and return filing but also provides befitting solutions leading anyone to start and manage one's business irrespective of the nature and type.

It is easy for any business owner to get entangled in the net of lumpsum penalties and late fees on account of non-compliance to the laws. Comfile360 oversees all such issues on behalf of the Business owners. However, they have come up with legalities related to Registrar of Companies (ROC), Income Tax and GST, and in dues course, it could be expected that Comfile360 will be flooded with all the Laws that are governing and in force in the Country. This distinguished platform eliminates all dependencies on knowing one's business's tax status by not making any hard effort rather than on one click from anywhere at any time.

Comfile360 is the brainchild of Murugan G, who is also the brain behind Govche India Private Limited, which is in general parlance recognised as "Kanakkupillai". Kanakkupillai is a web portal of Govche India Private Limited web portal that streamlines the business process in India right from the incorporation/inception. They aim to offer services under one umbrella, starting from Business Registration, Accounting, Taxation, Compliance, Secretarial Services, Legal Services, and many more. Moreover, Kanakkupillai looks into every small and essential aspect of a new Start-up and SMEs. The services are being offered on packages as a combo and individual service basis as per the requirement of the Business Owner. The prices are comparatively nominal though there are no compromises on the quality of the services. They have achieved massive compliments from almost all of their customers, gaining their satisfaction to the fullest.

Discussing the ideology of Murugan G, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Govche India Private Limited, he said, "I always wanted to extend the maximum benefit to the Business Owners by helping them utilise all the services from one spot. As there are various services that a Business will require, whether related to tax or registration or licensing, I still have the urge to collate manifold services, which shall also include listing on Stock Exchange, aiding in Crowd Funding/Seed Funding, Insurance services and lot more. At this instant, Comfile360 would be helpful for all start-ups and SMEs, enabling them to get undisturbed taxation and compliance services, ensuring they target their business objectives rather than plunge into day-to-day administrative activities. The world is evolving around technology, and getting things done virtually and staying back at their places are easing every transaction, and our Comfile360 is just adding a feather to the digital World. Though initially, the start-ups and SMEs would be majorly benefitted from this, our eventual purpose is to serve all types of Business owners, including but not limited to Bankers, Underwriters, Real Estate Agents, Insurers, Insurance Brokers, Investment Bankers and so on."

He added, "It was once said that if you do not take risks, you will always work for someone who does. In my opinion, all Business owners are risk grabbers, and those risks are to be braced up with adequate necessities. My team and I are striving hard to be that segment of the Business World that would bring phenomenal assistance to all Business Owners. With this novel thought, after huge tough grinds, I, along with my team, launched Comfile360, expecting a wide arm welcome from the Business World. This will surely mitigate all the risk of missing the due dates, landing on hefty penalties, and becoming non-compliant in the eyes of the Government. All you need to do is to join hands with Comfile360 and ease at your place, needing not to worry about taxation and compliances."

