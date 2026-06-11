Business News | MuscleBlaze Biozyme's New Film Reframes 'Gut Feeling' and Puts Ashneer Grover's Instincts to the Test

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: MuscleBlaze latest campaign, "Lighter Gut, Better Gut Feeling," created for Biozyme Performance Whey. The campaign seeks to move beyond traditional conversations around protein quantity and place greater emphasis on smoother digestion and protein absorption.

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To bring the idea to life, MuscleBlaze has released a humorous film featuring Ashneer Grover known for his sharp business instincts and surprisingly invests. In the film, Grover follows his instincts and backs an absurd business idea, only to discover that his "gut feeling" was completely wrong. The narrative cleverly connects a familiar phrase with a conversation about smoother digestion and higher protein absorption.

According to the brand, many consumers experience bloating, heaviness and digestive discomfort after consuming protein supplements. However, these symptoms are often accepted as normal rather than being recognised as signs that the body may not be optimally processing the product.

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The campaign positions Biozyme Performance Whey as a science-backed solution designed to improve protein absorption and digestive comfort. It is independently blind tested by Labdoor (USA), Informed Choice (UK), and Trustified (Asia), more third-party certifications than any other whey brand in the market. More importantly, it attempts to educate consumers about the role the gut plays in determining the overall effectiveness of sports nutrition products.

"Bloating and heaviness after a protein shake are not new complaints, consumers have been talking about this for years. What's been missing is a brand willing to back that conversation with real science. Biozyme Performance Whey is built on two US patents for 50% higher protein absorption and independently tested by four global certification bodies. That's not a marketing claim, that's a credential no other whey brand in India holds. But science alone doesn't change behaviour. We chose humour and a culturally loaded personality like Ashneer Grover because we wanted this message to travel. to reach people who've never thought about protein absorption, not just those who already care about it. Sometimes the most serious insight lands hardest when it makes you laugh first." mentioned Kaustuv Paliwal, Senior Vice President, Bright Lifecare (parent company of MuscleBlaze).

By combining humour with education, MuscleBlaze hopes to make a technical conversation more relatable and accessible to everyday consumers.

Link: https://youtu.be/gcWAx3wpz84?si=yQox44aYpU4pk599

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