New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/TPT): Music Director and Composer Aman Pant who last sung and composed a Diwali special ad film campaign 'Joy Of Homecoming' for Vivo India has now released a new song 'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai' beautifully voiced by singer Stebin Ben.

The music video is incredibly shot by Ravi Jain in the exotic locations of Kashmir.

This song is a good amalgamation of melody and new age music. It's produced by Ravi Jain and Anil Jain (Vloop Music) and released by Sony Music.

"This song was composed by me back in 2014. This song is produced by Vloop Music in association with Sony Music. I've known Ravi Jain for 8 years. Since I work closely with Ravi and Anil Jain, we decided to reproduce the music, made different versions like rock and hip-hop. Finally, we decided to go with the Valentines' vibe for this season of love.", says Mr Aman Pant.

The song composed by Aman Pant is created with immense sentiments giving a message of hope and that love has no limits. It has formed a significant stir for the viewers who have already started appreciating this expressive music video starring famous actors, Arjun Bijlani and Sana Makbul.

Speaking about it further, Aman adds, "The lyrics of the song is wonderfully penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The hook line is written by Deepti Sharma Pant. Singer Stebin Ben is excellent lending his melodious voice to our song. Spread the love"

'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai' is mixed by the Mixing Engineer Ninad Lad and the guitar part is played by Ankur Mukherjee and Veljon Noronha.

Aman Pant is coming up with several singles and a lot of it will be crooned by him.

Working for more than a decade, Aman has won 'Artist Aloud Hungama's LA CALLING' which was mentored by Grammy Award-winning Hollywood record Producer John Shanks. He won 'Best Music Composer' for an ad campaign by Freepublikan Awards for GROFERS GOBD AD CAMPAIGN'. Last year he composed an ad film Raho Streaxy with SRK and shiva rock song 'Shri Amarnath Ishwaram' sung by Sachet Tandon was a treat to the modern devotional listeners across the globe.

Aman has worked with some renowned directors like Raj Kumar Hirani, Gauri Shinde, Sidharth Anand, Anand Gandhi, Kiran Rao, Sheshanka Ghosh, and more.

In today's age, every ad requires good music or beats to connect with the audience and spread the word in a catchy way. A music master and composer in the advertising world, Aman has earlier worked with many prominent artists and brands and is looking forward to new big projects and compositions.

Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCfiVyhDgDI

