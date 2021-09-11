New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI/ATK): Famous Music Director, Composer, Playback singer, and Songwriter Himesh Reshammiya and Founder of leading singer portal 'Singing Sensations' Shubham Jain announces the launch of their new song on the portal very soon.

According to the sources, Shubham Jain is immensely excited about the launch of a new song. The producers have maintained the secrecy of the song and revealed that it would be a hit and will be rocking the floors very soon.

Well, Himesh Reshammiya is the king of Music ruling the Bollywood industry since the year 2007. His songs were super hit of the times. Who will forget the song 'Tum par hum hai aatke' from Salman Khan's movie 'Pyaar Kiya toh Darna Kya'? Himesh made his debut as a music composer with this movie and to our wonders, the songs become viral within no time.

He went on to compose music for Bandhan and Hello Brother, together with other composers. His first movie as a solo composer was another Salman Khan production, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Reshammiya gained some prominence when he composed music for Humraaz, Tere Naam, Aaitraz, and many more.

Himesh is also a known TV personality. He was a judge to renowned Musical TV Shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, and Sur Kshetra to name a few. Reshammiya's first studio album Aap Kaa Surroor sold 55 million copies becoming one of the highest-selling albums in India. He was the first Indian singer to perform at Wembley Arena in London and the Heineken music hall in Amsterdam.

Talking about Shubham Jain, he is a passionate boy from Delhi indeed one of its kind who will inspire you and motivate you as well as support you to achieve your dreams. A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.

Shubham started his social media and artist management company by the name of Convos Media Pvt Ltd in partnership. He was fascinated by singing and wants to do something in it. For himself, he was in search of a platform, but unfortunately, he didn't get any chance so he thought of creating a singing platform where he can support the other singers too.

He started a portal named Singing Sensations with no big intention than making the beautiful voices reach masses, he never thought that this idea will become so big, received appreciation and support from so many people, and almost an equal amount of Criticism, when appreciation took him high criticism sometimes broke to the core but he got up and did it again and again and again until Singing Sensations became a dream for others as well.

Presently, Shubham Jain and Himesh Reshammiya together soon are launching their new song on Singing Sensation Portal and we are equally excited for the big announcement!

