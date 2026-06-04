Business News | Music Video Creation Comes Within Reach of Independent Artists Through New Integration

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: As music videos have become inseparable from a song's commercial life across streaming, video, and short-form platforms, the cost of producing one has remained one of the most persistent barriers for independent artists. A new integration announced this week aims to narrow that gap.

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LyricFind, a global leader in lyric licensing and data solutions, said it has teamed with SwaLay Digital, one of India's leading independent music distribution and rights-protection platforms, to bring its Rotor Videos by LyricFind service directly into SwaLay's artist workflow. The integration allows artists who release through SwaLay to generate full-length, beat-synced music videos, lyric videos, visualizers, animated album art, Spotify Canvases, Apple Music Album Motion clips, and short-form social assets, from a single track upload.

The economics behind the move are striking. Industry estimates put the cost of a basic indie music-video shoot at between ₹50,000 and several lakhs, with higher-end productions running well into seven figures. For a self-releasing artist, that often means choosing between a video and the rest of the release budget combined. Rotor Videos by LyricFind, a globally established music-video-creation platform, generates broadcast-quality, beat-synced output by analysing a track's rhythm and structure and matching it to footage from a library of more than nine million professional clips.

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The timing reflects a wider shift in the industry. Streaming consumption has tilted heavily toward regional and Hindi-language repertoire over the last five years, but the visual content that accompanies the music, music videos, lyric videos, vertical clips for Reels and Shorts, has continued to favor artists with major label backing. The combination of one of the country's leading independent distribution platforms with a globally established visual content engine is one of the more notable recent attempts to bring that capability within reach of independent creators.

Industry observers note that automated music-video creation is still finding its place alongside traditional shoots, and that questions remain about how the format will perform on the visual-discovery and brand-identity fronts, particularly for artists whose audiences expect a strong on-camera presence. What is clearer is that for the independent artist looking at an ₹85,000 quote from a videographer, a service that produces a complete video in minutes is likely to change the calculation entirely.

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