New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/ATK): Cryptocurrencies are a great investment choice for people of all income levels and ages due to the variety of advantages one receives, including inflation-proof returns, data privacy, and a lack of third-party intervention.

Furthermore, people can now use cryptocurrencies for things other than just trading due to advancements in blockchain technology. Users can directly take part in many different activities while earning rewards in the form of coins, such as creating decentralized applications, creating NFTs, playing games on the blockchain, and much more.

Due to their next-generation characteristics, many of these cryptocurrencies have experienced tremendous success. Look at Sandbox (SAND), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) if you're searching for cryptocurrencies to explode massively in 2023.

Sandbox (SAND)The Sandbox (SAND) is an immersive, play-to-earn (P2E), Ethereum-based metaverse crypto gaming initiative where users can build virtual worlds and make money through gaming.

There are several methods to make money on The Sandbox (SAND). You can first claim the last surviving undeveloped land parcels and expand some of the metaverse. Users are able to buy tradable NFTs in the form of digital lands or real estate through the Sandbox. Your digital assets can be leased for additional SAND, the platform's native token, or sold for a sizable return. The Sandbox (SAND) lands are scarce, and in high demand, so there is a good chance that the worth of your NFTs will rise over time.

Users can buy tradable in-game goods within the ecosystem in addition to digital real estate. Users of the Sandbox who retain possession of their NFTs will be paid in SAND. Additionally, the SAND tokens have governance value because the Sandbox (SAND) is a community-driven platform. SAND will give its owners the ability to vote for changes in the metaverse, make contributions to policies, and control how the crypto network is run. A portion of the profits made from the selling of NFT land parcels on the ecosystem will also go to SAND holders.

Near Protocol (NEAR)Near Protocol (NEAR) is a complex distributed computing system built on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus method. The Near Protocol (NEAR) enables developers and anyone else to create and implement decentralized applications (DApps). This platform's technical architecture is concentrated on building the most adaptable and scalable decentralized platform possible, enabling widespread adoption of large-scale apps. It was designed from the bottom up to give users an intuitive experience, scale capacity across millions of devices, and give developers fresh, long-term business models for their software.

As a governance token, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) enables effective protocol development while giving the community enough input and control to guarantee the protocol's independence. Additionally, governance and organizational structures are created to quickly ship and constantly improve protocol, ensuring that it is always up to date. Only community-run servers that are capable of expanding the scope of Open Finance and sustaining the development of the Open Web are being created. Regardless of whether users are acquainted with cryptocurrencies, this platform invites anyone, even non-blockchain developers, to build, distribute, and manage DApps on a network while offering a seamless user experience.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)The Ethereum network is the home of the brand-new meme coin project Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which has the potential to grow to be one of the biggest meme coin projects. The cat-themed meme currency is currently on the rise, and it gives early investors a chance to purchase some tokens below market value.

With the aid of cutting-edge DeFi features, NFTs, gaming, and the metaverse, the meme currency project seeks to assist its investors in building wealth. In an effort to build the community and spread a culture that will aid in the project's expansion, the project will press for local events, campaigns, contests, etc.

The presale for Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has already collected more than $32 million, which might be enough to bring in profits for investors.

