Business News | Muthoot Finance Ranked India's No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for 10th Consecutive Year

NewsVoir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 20: Muthoot Finance Ltd., India's largest gold loan NBFC, has been ranked as the No. 1 Most Trusted Brand in the Financial Services category in TRA Research's Brand Trust Report 2026, marking its 10th consecutive year of achieving this distinction.

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The TRA Brand Trust Report is one of India's most comprehensive syndicated studies on consumer trust, evaluating brands across sectors based on a robust framework that combines both rational and emotional drivers of trust, ultimately influencing buying intent.

This continued recognition reflects Muthoot Finance's strong legacy of trust, customer-first approach, and consistent focus on delivering reliable, transparent, and accessible financial solutions to millions of customers across India. As India's largest gold loan NBFC, the company has built deep-rooted relationships across urban and rural markets, supported by its extensive consolidated branch network of over 7,500 branches and presence across 29 states and union territories, reinforcing its position as a dependable and widely accessible financial partner. The company now serves over 2.5 lakh customers every day across India, reflecting its deep reach and strong trust among households.

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Commenting on the achievement, Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, Muthoot Finance, said, "Being recognised as India's most trusted financial services brand for the 10th consecutive year is a matter of immense pride and responsibility for us. This milestone is a reflection of the unwavering trust our customers have placed in us across generations, and it inspires us to continue raising the bar in everything we do. At Muthoot Finance, trust is not just a value, but the foundation of our business. We have consistently focused on delivering transparent, customer-centric financial solutions while embracing innovation to meet evolving customer needs. As we move forward, we remain committed to strengthening this trust, expanding access to credit, and empowering individuals and businesses across India to achieve their financial goals."

As a pioneer in formalising the gold loan segment in India, Muthoot Finance has played a pivotal role in transforming gold loans from an informal borrowing option into a structured, transparent, and widely accepted financial product. This recognition further reinforces how gold loans are increasingly being perceived as a smart, reliable, and trustworthy credit solution, particularly for households seeking quick and secure access to funds.

Muthoot Finance has also been certified as a Great Place to Work for five consecutive years by the Great Place to Work Institute, reflecting its sustained focus on employee wellbeing, a culture of trust, and a supportive, people-first work environment. The company was also recently recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in BFSI 2026 by Great Place to Work.

Muthoot Finance, which recently completed 15 years since its IPO, is also the first listed company from Kerala to cross a market capitalisation of Rs. 1 lakh crore and is a constituent of the NIFTY Next 50. The company is also classified as an Upper Layer NBFC. In addition, Muthoot Finance has undertaken extensive initiatives in CSR, and ISR, investing approximately Rs. 500 crore since 2014 and impacting over 5 million lives across India.

Muthoot Finance's sustained leadership in the TRA Brand Trust rankings underscores its ability to build long-term relationships with customers by combining trust with service excellence and innovation. The recognition also highlights the company's continued efforts in strengthening its brand equity while adapting to changing customer expectations and market dynamics.

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