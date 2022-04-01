Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI/Mediawire): Known for his depiction of bone-chilling violence in action-thrillers, Ram Gopal Varma is back with an action-packed story of a son avenging his father's death. Set against the backdrop of revenge, bloodshed and oppression, MX Player brings its viewers the trailer of Dhahanam, a series of 7 episodes.

Produced by Ram Gopal Varma, Dhahanam is directed by Agasthya Manju and stars Isha Koppikar, Abhishek Duhan, Naina Ganguly, Ashwatkanth Sharma, Parvathy Arun, Sayaji Shinde, Abhilash Chaudhary and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles. Originally made in Telugu, the show is also dubbed in Hindi and Tamil. All episodes of this high-octane heartland drama will stream free exclusively on MX Player starting April 14.

The captivating trailer highlights how the murder of Sri Ramulu, a communist worker, creates a sensation in the village. Sri Ramulu's elder son, Hari, is a rebel (Naxalite) operating from the forest in a guerrilla war with the landlords and is enraged by the news of his father's death. He takes it upon himself to hunt down the culprit behind the murder of his father, which leads to a war between the most powerful goons in the village. The dominance of Naxalites is adding to the rising tension in the region. Will Hari be able to succeed in avenging his father's death?

Watch the trailer here:

Talking about the much-anticipated show, producer Ram Gopal Varma said, "Thrilled to announce my 1st ever web series #Dhahanam in collaboration with MX player. The story runs in a grey area between two contradictory quotes "An eye for an eye will only succeed in making the whole world blind" said by Mahatma Gandhi, and "Revenge is the purest emotion" as quoted in Mahabharata. Dhahanam tells not a story of just revenge, but the story of a circle of revenge. It's not a crime thriller but it's about thrilling crimes which are designed to create an adrenaline-pumping exhilaration. With this show, we have not gone one extra mile, but went many miles with intense method actors living in their roles to do justice to the story's violent demands. Our entire team eagerly waiting to see the audiences' reaction."

Dhahanam is being dubbed in Hindi and Tamil. Stream all episodes for free, exclusively on MX Player starting April 14, 2022. Download the App Now

