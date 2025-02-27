PNN

New Delhi [India], February 27: I DID IT MY WAY: MY LIFE OF LOVE, BETRAYAL, REGRET AND WISDOM' A Riveting Biography of Rajan Lall by Manju Ramanan with testimonials by Sunil Dutt, Prem Chopra, Jeetendra, Shatrugan Sinha, Ranjeet, Anupam Kher, Ranjit, Mahesh Bhatt, Anup Jalota, Priya Dutt, Shashi Ranjan

Also Read | Delhi Assembly: LoP Atishi Leads Sit-In Protest After 21 Suspended AAP MLAs Denied Entry Into Premises, Alleges 'Highhandness of Speaker Vijender Gupta' (Watch Video).

After the success of the book launch in Dubai, Rajan Lall launched the book in Mumbai, India

'I DID IT MY WAY: MY LIFE OF LOVE, BETRAYAL, REGRET AND WISDOM' is a literary masterpiece that chronicles the extraordinary life of Rajan Lall, an enigmatic businessman, former Bollywood film producer, and a man whose journey is as riveting as a grand cinematic spectacle.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th Installment Date: Women Beneficiaries Likely To Receive February Installment of INR 1,500 From Today, Say Reports.

Rajan Lall's life unfolds like an evocative Bollywood epic--filled with grandeur, ambition, heartbreak, and victory. Born in Karachi during the tumultuous Partition of India in 1947, his family sought refuge in Mumbai, where they rose from the ashes of displacement to reclaim their stature in society. With a unique heritage as a "Pun-Jew" (of Punjabi-Jewish descent), Rajan's early years were marked by a blend of cultural richness and business acumen.

Growing up in the heart of Mumbai, he was exposed to the glittering world of Bollywood from an early age, attending the first-ever Filmfare Awards at Shanmukhananda Hall, courtesy of his uncle JC Jain, the visionary General Manager of The Times of India and the pioneer behind the Filmfare Awards.

However, life had its script in store. A fateful betrayal by his first business mentor led Rajan to embark on an entrepreneurial journey, establishing ITL, a pioneering enterprise in collar interlining for the textile industry.

His relentless drive and strategic prowess enabled him to build an empire spanning Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Tirupur. But Rajan's hunger for success extended beyond business--his fascination with cinema led him to venture into film production, where he made an indelible mark by dubbing acclaimed South Indian and Hollywood films into Hindi, including Appu Raja, Roja, Dalapathi, Schindler's List, and True Lies--all of which became commercial triumphs.

At the peak of his career in 2000, Rajan made a bold decision--he walked away from it all, leaving behind the glitz and glamour of Bollywood to embark on a new journey in Dubai at the age of 53. Armed with resilience and an indomitable spirit, he founded GTA Plastics, an enterprise now flourishing in Jebel Ali, Dubai, with branches across five countries.

I DID IT MY WAY is far from a conventional biography. It is an intimate, brutally honest reflection of a man who has loved deeply, suffered heartbreak, and navigated the complex labyrinth of human relationships. With rare, never-before-seen photographs of Bollywood luminaries and heartfelt testimonials, the book unveils his journey with raw sincerity--acknowledging his missteps, regrets, and the price of ambition.

A confessed romantic and a man of many relationships, Rajan candidly shares his experiences--of love that transcended time, betrayals that shattered trust, and friendships that stood resilient through decades. It is a story that resonates with every reader, as it delves into the quintessential struggles of life--between materialism and meaning, loyalty and deceit, passion and pragmatism.

Yet, amidst the turbulence, Rajan's unwavering determination and ability to rise from the depths of despair set him apart. His story is a testament to resilience, reminding readers that no failure is final and no loss is absolute.

Unlike a self-indulgent memoir drenched in self-glorification, I DID IT MY WAY is a mirror reflecting the recklessness of youth, the haste of impulsive decisions, and the consequences they leave in their wake. From navigating the cutthroat world of business to rubbing shoulders with Bollywood's elite--from extravagant soirees to betrayals that left deep scars--this book is an unvarnished confession of a man who dared to live life on his terms.

His journey is interwoven with gripping anecdotes--of safeguarding Bollywood's best-kept secrets, standing by a friend's widow in her fight for justice, and lending unwavering support to a senior actor during his son's legal turmoil. Rajan Lall has been a silent force behind some of Bollywood's most compelling untold stories, and now, he shares them with the world.

Printed and Published in the UAE, the book is distributed in India by Embassy Books, Mumbai. This compelling biography, penned by esteemed writer Manju Ramanan, is an unfiltered account of resilience, reinvention, and redemption. Crafted with intricate detail and designed by Danish Rizvi, this literary gem is published by Gulf Book Services in the UAE and UK, and printed by MASAR Printing and Publishing in Dubai--an exquisite work of storytelling that is both conceived and brought to life in the heart of the UAE.

_"This book is not just my story--it is a testament to the choices we make, the love we cherish, the betrayals we endure, and the wisdom we gain along the way. I have lived a life of passion, ambition, and reinvention, and I DID IT MY WAY is an unfiltered reflection of it all. If my journey resonates with even one reader, inspiring them to embrace life with courage and honesty, then I consider this book a success"_ says Rajan Lall

Manju Ramanan, the author of the book adds _"Writing I DID IT MY WAY was an immersive journey of 4 years and sieving through photos from 1924-2024. It is the brutally honest account of a man who has lived with unapologetic passion, resilience, and an unyielding spirit. Rajan Lall's story is more than a memoir--it is a raw, honest reflection on love, ambition, betrayal, and redemption. Through this book, I hope readers find not just an extraordinary life story but also lessons in courage, reinvention, and the pursuit of one's truth"_

"Rajan is a dependable friend"says Bollywood legend Jeetendra , reflecting on their bond. "I first shot at his plush Mumbai office without even knowing him. Later, when we finally met, we hit it off instantly. Despite his busy schedule in Dubai, Rajan always makes time for his friends. My wife's

sister lives in Dubai and she is a big fan of cricketer Kapil Dev. At his party, Rajan had Kapil Dev over and I took her to meet him and she was so thrilled. He is a wonderful host, deeply connected with Bollywood legends like Sunil Dutt, Rajesh Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha. We recently caught up over coffee in Dubai and had a great time. He even organized a musical evening for me- his love for Indian music is unmatched. Rajan's warmth extends beyond friendships; he stays in touch with families of dear ones who have passed, showing his deep rooted loyalty and care. His infectious happiness and strong spirit make him truly one of a kind"

Recalling their decades-long friendship, Prem Chopra adds "Rajan is a romantic. I've known Rajan since his youth, as well as his esteemed family, including his uncle JC Jain of The Times of India. He was a strikingly handsome young man--I always thought he'd be in front of the camera, but he chose to produce films instead. Through sheer talent and determination, he built a successful life in Dubai. A devout believer in Shirdi Sai Baba, Rajan has always lived life on his own terms. He is a wonderful host, a genuine friend, and someone who finds joy in simplicity. Whenever I visit Dubai, he welcomes me warmly, always joking that he's just a 'supervisor' while his son runs the business. Ageing gracefully, without drinking or smoking, Rajan remains full of life. I wish him and this book immense success!"

Ranjeet, an actor and a very dear friend to Raja Lall says "Life is colourful when you have Rajan in it. We've shared countless unforgettable evenings--parties, laughter, and memories tied to our mutual bond with Sunil Dutt Saab. Rajan has faced immense emotional highs and lows, enduring relationships that didn't work out. People judge easily, but few see the deep void he tried to fill. Despite the labels, I know his true self--a man with a vulnerable heart, unafraid to feel and express. When I fell seriously ill in Dubai, Rajan, fresh out of the ICU himself, took care of me with immense sincerity. That's who he is--magnanimous, generous, and deeply emotional. I always pray for his happiness and good health"

"Yaaron ka yaar," says legendary musician Anup Jalota about his decades-long friendship with Rajan Lall. "I've known Rajan since 1975, and our bond has only grown stronger over the years. He is one of those rare people blessed with immense love from everyone around him. Music is his soul, and his mehfils have hosted legends like Sunil Dutt Saab, Vinod Mehra, Gulzar, and Jagjit Singh. I still remember taking Talat Aziz to one of his gatherings, where he gave his first public performance. Rajan has always preferred my ghazals over bhajans--his favorites being 'Chand Angdaiyan' and 'Jabse Gaye Hain,' which I sang for his 60th birthday in Dubai. No matter where life takes us, music and friendship always bring us back together. He is truly a doston ka dost, yaaron ka yaar!"

Mahesh Bhatt, an eminent director and Rajan Lall's friend says "For artists ridden with self-doubt, Rajan is a breath of fresh air and encouragement. We first met at Green Acres, where we lived in the same building during my struggling days. As a young filmmaker battling self-doubt, Rajan became a source of strength. When I was making Arth--a film born from my own scars--he was there, offering unwavering support. It was made on a shoestring budget, with my own clothes for Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patil's raw authenticity. At a time when I was unemployed and couldn't afford a drink, Rajan would generously open his doors and share his Black Label whisky, never judging, always listening. Even when I needed money for Saaransh, he helped without hesitation. Success often makes people forget those who lifted them up, but Rajan is one of those rare souls whose kindness leaves a lasting impact. His artistic sensibility and generosity make him a true friend. I am thrilled that he is sharing his journey through this book and wish him all the success--because the history of a nation is written through the lives of its people"

Acclaimed actor and dear friend Anupam Kher, recalls their early bond and shared "In 1982, during my struggling days, I met Rajan at Green Acres, where he lived on the ground floor of Mahesh Bhatt's building. Every morning, before meeting Bhatt Saab, I'd stop by Rajan's home, where he'd serve me fresh parathas, eggs, and tea. He was a silent support during one of the most defining moments of my career. I had bagged the lead role in Saaransh, but Mahesh Bhatt was under pressure to replace me with the legendary Sanjeev Kumar, who had agreed to do the film for free. Furious and heartbroken, I stormed into Bhatt Saab's house, threatened to leave Mumbai, and even cursed him! After my outburst, I went straight to Rajan, poured my heart out, and wept. He listened patiently, spoke to Bhatt Saab, and supported his risky decision to stick with me. That decision changed my life--Saaransh became a milestone in cinema and launched my career. Decades later, when I met Rajan in Dubai after 39 years, we picked up right where we left off. He welcomed me in his Rolls Royce, I showed him my presidential suite at the Taj, and we laughed about how far we had come. Rajan is not just a generous friend--he is part of my journey, my success, and my story. I wish him all the best for this book, which is bound to be as fascinating as his life"

Shashi Ranjan, film producer and founder of the ITA Awards, recalling their decades-long bond, shares "I met Rajan in 1986 at Shatrughan Sinha's home, and we instantly connected over our love for cinema, luxury, and good times. His Versova home was stunning, complete with a private theatre--watching films on laser discs felt like peak luxury in the '90s. When he moved to Dubai, I, Anu, and Neena Gupta stayed with him as he transitioned, and it was there that the idea for the ITA Awards was born. Rajan and I have shared everything--from wild shopping sprees in Dubai that left Gulshan Grover speechless to playfully trying to outdo each other in cars, watches, and homes. He is an incredible host, a loyal friend, and someone who makes you feel at home no matter where you are. We joke that in old age, we'll have each other for company--and I wouldn't have it any other way. Rajan's warmth, style, and generosity make him truly one of a kind"

"Rajan has been my father's closest friend" says Priya Dutt, daughter of the late Sunil Dutt and politician "I met Rajan when I was around 19-20, and he always saw my father as a mentor and father figure. He would bring him thoughtful gifts--pens and watches--that my dad cherished. Their bond was filled with laughter, deep conversations, and shared moments over drinks. My father collected bottle corks, and I can still picture them sitting together, talking about life and bursting into laughter. When Rajan moved to Dubai, my father was incredibly proud of him. Even after Dad's passing, Rajan has remained a part of our family, always warm and welcoming. He has hosted us in Dubai with his signature grandeur--taking us on his yacht, treating us to amazing meals, and making us feel at home. Most people move on, but Rajan keeps my father's memory alive. His home still has a picture of my dad, and he speaks about him as if he's still here. That's the kind of loyalty and love Rajan carries--a true testament to the bond they shared"

Bookstores interested in acquiring can connect with them on : booksales@embassybooks.in or on Mobile Number : +91 9819001820

For those wishing to get their hands on this intriguing biography, it is also available on Amazon India, the links for both formats are provided below:

Paperback: https://www.amazon.in/dp/1917529090

Hardcover: https://www.amazon.in/dp/1738432254

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)