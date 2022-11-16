Myra Grover launches the cover of her book 'The Evolving Mindset' at the biggest wellness event

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/PNN): Myra Grover, author of the book "The Evolving Mindset - A Psychological Lens into 21st Century Youth Culture", is a 17-year-old student of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

Myra belongs to a generation of proactive change-makers for whom the personal is the political and the political is the personal.

Also Read | Poland vs Chile, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of POL vs CHI on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

As one of the youngest member of the New Delhi Social Workers Association as well as the India Luxury Foundation, Myra has actively campaigned for the growth of sustainable practices in fashion and environment as well as for the eradication of single-use plastic.

But what really defines her is the way she puts her heart and soul and emotion into every cause -- be it in that of our external civic welfare or our mental and physical well-being within. This is the blend between the personal and the professional that is the real essence of today's youth.

Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 787 Constable/Tradesman Posts at cisfrectt.in, Check Details Here.

In this book, Myra shows us how the future of our development as a nation lies in the futuristic thinking that comes with the human evolution that is part of the civilisational growth process of every new generation that emerges in history.

Narrated through interviews with leaders across several fields and walks of life, this book will feature the author's research through multiple conversations and interactions with wellness gurus and coaches as well as experts in other fields.

Some of these people include spiritual life and well-being coaches such as Dr Mickey Mehta as well as Acharya Yogi Advait Yogbhushan, His Excellency Dr Vijay Mehta (the Consul General of Romania), renowned psychiatrist Dr Jyoti Kapoor, social science academics such as Dr Divya Padmanabhan from Hong Kong University, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya's in-house psychological counselors Asmita Nagpal and Somya Kukreti, as well as several other Indian entrepreneurs from the country's rich network of professionals in the advertising, marketing, and media industries.

"Age, after all, is all in the mindset, but it is only a universally evolving mindset that can lead to the holistic change and development that our society in the 21st century is truly seeking." Said Myra Grover.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)