Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): MyValueVision.com, one of India's leading budget eyewear brands and budget optical retail chains is expecting to enhance its presence in India as well as in international markets with the opening of more than 200 plus stores in the coming years.

"We are currently looking to expand across the country by opening Premium brand stores in the name of Value Opticals. Recently, We have opened 3 Value Opticals stores in Hyderabad. Take a look at our new ultimate luxury eyewear collections in both offline and online. You can shop for quirky, stylish, sophisticated and classy luxury prescription eyeglasses in our premium stores," says Prasanna Kumar-COO-MyValueVision.com.

This Premium collection includes impeccable design, superior quality with global standards. These global brands put into use the most advanced technological innovation to guarantee the conventions associated with superior glasses. These eyeglasses are accepted as the global trend setters in this fashion world. These Premium stores have branded premium eyeglasses collection which includes global brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue, Tommy Hilfiger IDEE, Police, Montblanc, Carrera etc., apart from leading branded lenses like VisionRX, Essilor, Zeiss etc. Through these collections, the company is meeting the requirement of consumers who have their loyalty to specific brands and also we are very specialized in Progressive lenses and Power Sunglasses as well states Prasanna Kumar-COO-MyValueVision.com.

MyValueVision.com presently has operations in Indian cities, including Hyderabad, New Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Vizag, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar. The company has also recently introduced its unique 'Eyewear on Wheels' service that allows consumers to choose the 'right' eyewear and eye treatment in the comfort of their homes. With this 'Eyewear on Wheels' service, company wants to serve customers in Tier III cities easily from the stores which are well positioned in Tier II Cities and Tier 1 Cities.

"MyValueVision.com works on Hybrid model (online and offline stores) as we strongly believe that the customers should be given an opportunity to seek and try eyewear products and eyecare facilities in their homes," shared Prasanna Kumar-COO-MyValueVision.com.

MyValueVision.com have a presence of 60 plus offline stores that are positioned in strategic locations and provide easy access to affordable eyeglasses to the masses through its expansion across the country. The range of services it offers includes eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and solutions. The company specializes in power sunglasses and progressive lenses along with regular eye care.

"We believe augmented reality product visualization is the future of fashion-based e-commerce. To enhance our customer experience, 'MyValueVision.com' tied up with a leading European based technology organisation Virtooal, for virtual mirror technology. This technology allows our customers to try our latest and trendy designs of spectacle frames virtually and in real-time. This easy-to-use technology results in enhanced product experience and customer satisfaction," concluded Prasanna Kumar-COO-MyValueVision.com.

