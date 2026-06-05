VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a technological trend -- it is becoming the foundation of the future global economy. From healthcare and engineering to cybersecurity, automation, finance, aviation and digital business ecosystems, AI is transforming how industries operate, innovate and hire professionals. As the world rapidly moves toward Industry 5.0, companies are no longer searching only for graduates with degrees. They are searching for students who can think critically, adapt to intelligent technologies, solve real-world challenges and innovate in technology-driven environments.This transformation is changing the future of higher education globally. Traditional classroom learning and theoretical education alone are no longer enough for industries powered by Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning, Robotics and Smart Technologies. Students today are actively searching for the best university that offers AI-powered learning, practical exposure, strong placements, internships and industry-oriented education connected directly with future career opportunities.Recognizing this shift, NAAC Accredited SanskritiUniversity, widely recognized as India's Leading Industry-Oriented University, has introduced an advanced AI-powered smart learning ecosystem designed to redefine modern education through Artificial Intelligence, immersive technologies and Industry 5.0-focused academic innovation.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Mahesh Kotiyal Assaulted by 2 Women on Premises of Turbhe Police Station; Video Surfaces.

At the center of this future-driven initiative is a powerful vision:Not Just Learning About AI -- You Learn Through AI Every Day."The Future Classroom Is Becoming Intelligent."The future of education is rapidly evolving from static classrooms to intelligent, immersive and technology-enabled learning ecosystems. Modern students are no longer satisfied with traditional education limited to textbooks and lectures. They are actively searching for universities that provide:- AI-powered learning systems,- practical exposure,- industry-oriented programs,- internships & placements,- immersive technologies,- and future-ready career opportunities.Artificial Intelligence is now transforming almost every industry including healthcare, engineering, finance, cybersecurity, aviation, robotics, automation, digital marketing and research ecosystems. As industries become more technology-driven, universities must also evolve into smart academic ecosystems capable of preparing students for intelligent workplaces and rapidly changing global career landscapes.Sanskriti University is addressing this transformation by integrating Artificial Intelligence directly into the daily student learning experience rather than limiting it to theoretical subjects or optional specializations.At Sanskriti University, AI Becomes Part Of Everyday Learning.Unlike conventional universities where Artificial Intelligence often remains restricted to coding concepts or classroom theory, Sanskriti University has developed a next-generation AI-powered smart campus ecosystem where students interact with intelligent technologies every day for:- personalized learning,- practical exposure,- placement preparation,- research support,- immersive simulations,- and innovation development.The university's AI-integrated ecosystem is designed to strengthen smart academic assistance, industry-oriented education, practical technology exposure and future career readiness while helping students adapt to the evolving expectations of global industries.The objective is not simply to teach students about Artificial Intelligence -- but to create future-ready professionals who learn, innovate and grow through AI-enabled ecosystems every day.SAHA -- Smart Guidance For A Smarter Generation.As part of its AI-powered ecosystem, Sanskriti University introduced SAHA, an AI-powered Virtual Counsellor designed to improve academic interaction, personalized guidance and student support systems.In a generation where students seek instant and intelligent digital assistance, SAHA helps create a smarter academic ecosystem by improving accessibility, engagement and personalized academic support while strengthening technology-driven student experiences across the campus.AVYUKTA -- Practical Learning Beyond Classroom Boundaries.Practical exposure is becoming one of the most important expectations of future industries. However, traditional learning environments often limit practical understanding to fixed laboratory schedules and classroom sessions.To bridge this gap, Sanskriti University introduced AVYUKTA, a 24x7 AI-powered Virtual Lab ecosystem designed to provide immersive simulations, virtual experiments and smart practical learning environments anytime.The initiative allows students to continuously strengthen practical understanding while interacting with technology-enabled systems connected directly with modern industries and real-world operational environments.PADMA -- Preparing Students Before Industries Start Hiring.Modern industries no longer evaluate students only through academic performance. Companies today assess communication abilities, adaptability, confidence, leadership qualities and workplace readiness.To strengthen placement-oriented education and future employability, Sanskriti University introduced PADMA, an AI-powered Interview Coach designed to simulate real hiring environments and professional interaction experiences.The platform helps students improve:- Interview Confidence- Professional Communication- Placement Preparation- Corporate Grooming- Industry Interaction SkillsThis initiative further strengthens the university's Campus to Corporate ecosystem and placement-focused learning model.ANVII -- Where Artificial Intelligence Meets Innovation.Research and innovation are rapidly becoming the foundation of future industries and intelligent business ecosystems. To support smarter project development and technology-driven learning, Sanskriti University introduced ANVII, an AI-powered research assistant ecosystem designed to encourage:- innovation thinking,- research activities,- AI-based exploration,- smarter academic projects,- and future-focused technology learning.The initiative is designed to create students who are capable of solving real-world challenges through innovation, intelligent technologies and research-driven thinking.BAANI & AAJA -- Creating Intelligent & Immersive Learning Experiences.To further transform student learning experiences, Sanskriti University introduced BAANI, a smart AI-powered evaluation ecosystem focused on adaptive learning, continuous assessment and personalized academic feedback.Alongside this, AAJA, a 3D immersive practical ecosystem, allows students to experience simulations connected with:- smart industries,- future workplaces,- healthcare systems,- intelligent operations,- and technology-enabled environments.Together, these initiatives are transforming traditional classrooms into immersive, AI-integrated and future-focused learning ecosystems aligned with Industry 5.0 education.B.Tech AI & BCA AI -- Programs Designed For The Future Technology Economy.As Artificial Intelligence becomes one of the fastest-growing career ecosystems globally, Sanskriti University is strengthening its academic offerings through specialized AI-focused and Industry 5.0-oriented programs designed for emerging technology careers.The university offers:- B.Tech Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning- B.Tech AI & Data Science- BCA Artificial Intelligence- BCA Industry 5.0These programs are designed with:- Industry-Oriented Curriculum- AI-Powered Learning- 70% Industry Immersion Learning- Live Projects & Practical Exposure- Global Certifications- Internship Opportunities from Semester 1- Corporate Interaction- Placement-Oriented TrainingStudents gain exposure to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Robotics, Automation, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and smart technology ecosystems shaping the future digital economy.Industry 5.0 Education Requires More Than Traditional Degrees.Sanskriti University continues strengthening its Industry 5.0 ecosystem through:- Internship Opportunities from Semester 1,- Innovation & Startup Ecosystem,- Modern Infrastructure,- Advanced Laboratories,- Industry Collaboration,- Research & Development Support,- Practical Exposure,- and Placement-Oriented Learning.The university focuses on preparing students not just for jobs -- but for future entrepreneurship ecosystems, innovation-driven industries and global technology opportunities.The Best Universities Will Not Just Teach Technology -- They Will Build Future Innovators.Students today are actively searching for:- Best University for Artificial Intelligence- Best University for B.Tech AI- Best University for BCA AI- Industry-Oriented University in India- AI-Powered Smart Campus- Best University for Placements & Internships- Future-Ready Technology Programs- Industry 5.0 Learning EcosystemWith its AI-powered smart learning ecosystem, innovation-driven campus and future-focused education model, Sanskriti University is redefining how higher education prepares students for Artificial Intelligence, intelligent industries and the future global digital economy.The Future Of Learning Has Already Started.Admissions Open 2026 at NAAC Accredited Sanskriti University, India's Leading Industry-Oriented University, offering an AI-Powered Smart Learning Ecosystem designed for Industry 5.0 careers and future-ready education. Students can explore B.Tech Artificial Intelligence, B.Tech AI & Data Science, BCA Artificial Intelligence and BCA Industry 5.0 programs integrated with 70% Industry Immersion Learning, internship opportunities from Semester 1, innovation-driven academic ecosystems, practical exposure, placement-oriented education and future-focused technology learning designed to prepare students for emerging global industries and digital career opportunities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Also Read | Tata Motors EV Launch 2026: Sierra EV Slated for Q3 2026, Safari EV by Diwali This Year.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)