Business News | Naad: The Soul of Music -- Heights Group Brings India's Musical Heritage to the Global Stage at 79th Cannes Film Festival

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: There are moments when culture doesn't just get showcased, it finds its rightful place on the global stage. The unveiling of Naad- The Soul of Music at the Bharat Pavilion during the Cannes Film Festival 2026 is one such moment. More than a coffee table book, it is the beginning of a larger cultural conversation, one that brings the depth of Indian music into a spotlight long reserved for cinema.

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In India, music has always existed beyond performance. It has lived in temples, in stories, in traditions passed quietly from one generation to the next. The concept of "Naad"- the primordial sound, is not merely philosophical; it is deeply experiential. It suggests that sound is not created, but discovered, and that every note carries something eternal within it. This belief is what makes Indian music unique: it doesn't aim only to entertain. It seeks to transform.

Naad- The Soul of Music traces this journey with reverence. It moves through time, from the divine associations of Goddess Saraswati and Narad Muni, through the structured wisdom of Bharat Muni, and into the emotionally rich world of Mirabai. It honours pioneers like Amir Khusro and Miyan Tansen, whose contributions reshaped Indian music, and carries that legacy forward to the maestros who defined modern classical traditions.

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The narrative is enriched by stalwarts whose names are inseparable from India's musical identity- Ustad Faiyaz Khan, Bade Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Bismillah Khan, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Kishori Amonkar, Girija Devi, Pandit Jasraj, and Ghulam Mustafa Khan. Their work continues to influence how music is understood and experienced today. The book also acknowledges contemporary legends- Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, and Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia- who carry this tradition forward with remarkable grace.

What makes Naad particularly relevant is how it responds to the present moment. In the digital age, music is everywhere, yet something essential often gets lost in the speed of consumption. Songs become snippets, performances become content, and listening turns passive. Naad attempts to slow things down, inviting audiences not just to hear music, but to engage with it, understand where it comes from, and recognise why it matters.

The choice of Cannes as the launch platform is both strategic and symbolic. Cannes has always stood for excellence in storytelling. By presenting Naad here, Heights Group places Indian music within that same global narrative space, affirming that music, like cinema, has stories worth telling and preserving.

"Naad is not just about music; it is about the soul of a civilization. It is our effort to take India's most profound cultural expression to the world stage, where it can be experienced, respected, and celebrated," says Kaifi Bharti, Founder of Heights Group.

But Naad does not see itself as an endpoint. The book is only the beginning. The larger vision is to build a living archive of sound, one that eventually documents musical traditions from across the world. As cultures evolve and merge, many traditional forms risk fading into obscurity. The next phase of Naad aims to address this, expanding from Indian classical music to indigenous global sounds, from structured traditions to folk expressions, creating a platform that respects diversity while highlighting music's universality.

"From our roots to the world stage, we see music as a universal language that transcends boundaries. Our vision is to document and share the musical heritage of the world, creating a bridge between cultures through sound," adds Kaifi Bharti.

Backed by Heights Group's experience across cinema, live events, and cultural storytelling, this vision could evolve into documentary series, digital archives, and immersive experiences that bring audiences closer to music in its purest form.

At its heart, Naad is a reminder of something we often overlook. Before language divided us, there was sound. Before identities were defined, there was rhythm. As Naad- The Soul of Music steps onto the global stage at Cannes, it carries not just India's musical legacy, but a larger intent, to reconnect the world with the idea that music is not merely something we consume, but something we belong to.

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