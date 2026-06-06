Business News | NAAS and Dhanuka Honour India's Agricultural Extension Leaders, Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships for Farmer Prosperity

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New Delhi [India], June 6: Reinforcing their shared commitment to strengthening India's agricultural innovation ecosystem, Dhanuka Agritech Limited, in partnership with the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), conferred the prestigious NAAS-Dhanuka Awards for Excellence in Agricultural Extension-2026 during the Annual General Meeting of NAAS held in New Delhi.

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The awards recognise exceptional contributions by Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes (ATARIs), and Extension Scientists in accelerating the adoption of scientific innovations, enhancing farmer outreach, promoting sustainable farming practices, and strengthening India's agricultural extension framework.

The awardees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process undertaken by a high-level Selection Committee constituted by NAAS. The assessment considered excellence in technology dissemination, farmer outreach, innovation in extension methodologies, capacity building, adoption of scientific practices, and measurable impact on agricultural development, ensuring that the awards represent the highest standards of excellence in agricultural extension.

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The awards recognised outstanding institutions and scientists for their exemplary contributions to agricultural extension and farmer outreach across the country. The Best KVK Awards, presented on a zone-wise basis, were conferred upon KVK-Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir, represented by Dr. Ishtiyaq A. Khan (ATARI Zone-I); KVK-Hisar, Haryana, represented by Dr. Narendra Kumar (ATARI Zone-II); KVK-Cooch Behar, West Bengal, represented by Dr. Sankar Saha (ATARI Zone-V); KVK-Golaghat, Assam, represented by Dr. Manoranjan Neog (ATARI Zone-VI); KVK-Imphal (West), Manipur, represented by Dr. Y. Prabhabati Devi (ATARI Zone-VII); KVK-Nanded II, Maharashtra, represented by Dr. Madhuri S. Revanwar (ATARI Zone-VIII); KVK-Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, represented by Dr. G. Dhanalakshmi (ATARI Zone-X); and KVK-Hirehalli, Karnataka, represented by Dr. N. Loganandhan (ATARI Zone-XI). The National Best KVK Award was presented to KVK-Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and received by Dr. Pankaj Sood, Principal Scientist & Head. The Best ATARI Award was conferred upon ICAR-ATARI, Kolkata, and received by its Director, Dr. Pradip Dey. The Extension Scientist Awards were presented to Dr. Dheeraj Singh, Head, Division of Integrated Farming Systems, ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI), Jodhpur, and Dr. Satyapriya, Head & Principal Scientist, Division of Agricultural Extension, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, in recognition of their significant contributions towards advancing agricultural extension, technology dissemination, and farmer-centric innovation.

Congratulating awardees on this occasion, Dr. R.G. Agrawal, Chairman Emeritus, Dhanuka Agritech Limited, said:

"This initiative will help rewarding true leaders at grassroot and will strengthen the true strength of Indian agriculture which lies not only in scientific discoveries but in the ability of our institutions and scientists to translate knowledge into practical solutions for farmers. The awardees being honoured today represent the very best of India's agricultural extension system and have demonstrated exceptional leadership in carrying innovations from laboratories to farmers' fields. The NAAS-Dhanuka Awards have evolved into a benchmark of excellence in agricultural extension and farmer empowerment, recognizing individuals and institutions that are shaping the future of Indian agriculture."

Marking World Environment Day 2026, Dr. Agrawal further emphasized the growing importance of sustainable agriculture, stating:

"Agricultural extension professionals are playing a pivotal role in promoting climate-smart agriculture, resource-use efficiency, soil health management, water conservation, and environmentally sustainable farming practices. The future of Indian agriculture depends on harmonizing productivity with environmental stewardship, and these awardees are helping lead that transformation."

The NAAS-Dhanuka Awards have emerged as a distinguished platform celebrating excellence in agricultural extension and innovation. More significantly, they exemplify the impact of effective public-private partnerships in fostering leadership, encouraging innovation, and strengthening the agricultural knowledge ecosystem. By recognizing institutions and scientists who successfully bridge the gap between research laboratories and farmers' fields, the initiative continues to inspire a new generation of agricultural leaders committed to farmer prosperity, food security, and sustainable agricultural development.

As India navigates the challenges of climate change, resource constraints, and evolving food systems, collaborations that bring together scientific excellence, institutional support, and private-sector commitment will be instrumental in accelerating technology adoption, improving farmer outcomes, and building a resilient, productive, and globally competitive agricultural sector.

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