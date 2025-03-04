PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: The National Accreditation Body for Cold Chain Management (NAB-CCM) has officially launched its platform, bringing together industry, academia, government, and social bodies to enhance cold chain compliance in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. This initiative aims to instill ethical practices, structured education, and professional training to individuals/companies in cold chain management, aligning with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Chief Guest Prof. Anirudha B. Pandit, Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai; Guest of Honour Prof. Ravindra D. Kulkarni, Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai; and Salil Javeri, Brand Ambassador of Ambarnath Municipal Council, Swachh Survekshan.

Ashish Chauhan, Founder of Bluetech Media, delivered the welcome note, emphasizing the need for industry-wide collaboration to foster safety and sustainability.

NAB-CCM has introduced structured learning pathways tailored for various levels of expertise. The programmes include Vocational Courses, Foundation Courses, Certification Courses, Master Classes, and Executive Programmes in Cold Chain Management. These offerings cater to individuals who have completed their 10+2 education and are also designed for industry professionals seeking to enhance their expertise.

Avinash Verma, Founder of NAB-CCM and a leading expert in pharmaceutical and life sciences cold chain management, emphasized the importance of structured education in the sector. "We are committed to bridging the knowledge gap in cold chain management by providing specialized training, certifications, and accreditation. Our initiative goes beyond offering courses--it creates a robust framework to assist policymakers in ensuring compliance, ethical practices, and industry standardization in line with GDP guidelines."

Sarvesh Chaubey, Co-Founder of NAB-CCM, highlighted the critical role of stakeholders in making the initiative successful. "This programme is only possible with the collaboration of stakeholders across manufacturing, storage, distribution, retail, logistics, warehousing, packaging, and monitoring. Our goal is to create an integrated ecosystem for cold chain management under GDP guidelines."

Nigel Dsouza, a moderator from Aramex Logistics, led discussions on the need for structured industry collaboration. "It is crucial for logistics, packaging, and regulatory stakeholders to align their efforts for seamless cold chain operations. NAB-CCM represents a step toward achieving that alignment."

While NAB-CCM is advancing cold chain compliance education, industry experts have raised concerns regarding the practical implementation of GDP policies.

Ravi Kumar Tummalapalli, Managing Director of Envirotainer, noted, "The absence of clear enforcement timelines for industry policies is a significant concern. Accelerated decision-making and regulatory implementation are needed to safeguard drug efficacy and patient safety."

Pankaj Mehta, Managing Director of Carrier Transicold, India and South Asia, underscored the role of advanced refrigeration technology. "Temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals require cutting-edge refrigeration solutions. NAB-CCM's initiative will help create awareness about advancements in refrigeration technology and their implementation in supply chains."

Independent consultant and pharmaceutical expert Ryan Viegas stressed the importance of compliance. "Without rigorous cold chain compliance, drug efficacy is compromised. NAB-CCM's training programmes can play a vital role in ensuring that professionals are equipped with the necessary knowledge and best practices."

NAB-CCM has ensured accessibility by offering digital courses that allow students to complete their training at their own pace. Additionally, recognizing the need for specialized knowledge dissemination, NAB-CCM is exploring the development of customized programmes for media professionals, following stakeholder recommendations.

The launch of NAB-CCM marks a significant step in establishing a structured, compliant, and ethically driven cold chain management framework, reinforcing industry standards for drug safety and efficacy.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://nab-ccm.com/

