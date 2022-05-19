Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Company's total income for Q4 is Rs 475.61 Cr, registering a growth of 41 per cent. Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (EBIDTA) and Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 42.77 Cr and Rs 21.02 Cr as against Rs 35.21 Cr and Rs 17.14 Cr for the corresponding period of previous year.

Total income for the year ended March 31, 2022 is Rs 1,656.56 Cr, registering a growth of 37 per cent, Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (EBIDTA) and Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 157.25 Cr and Rs 76.04 Cr respectively compared to Rs 128.06 Cr and Rs 50.29 Cr in the corresponding period of previous year.

Commenting on the Company's performance, Pavan Kumar, MD & CEO, said, "We are delighted to share the heartening results achieved by NACL in Q4 2022, culminating in another record year for the Company. Despite significant macro-level challenges such as supply chain disruptions and raw material price volatility, NACL remained resolute in its pursuit of desired outcomes. Thanks to the undeterred determination of our team, we have been able to adapt, innovate and persevere. This year is an important inflection point for the company, as we are poised to cross many new milestones on our growth journey. We continue to make substantial investments in our manufacturing capabilities, new products and processes, and pursuing several promising growth opportunities. As we embark on the next phase of our growth we reaffirm our commitment to customer centricity, productivity and sustainability, which have been the core principles in our quest to meet and exceed the expectations of our stakeholders."

Domestic retail business grew by 37 per cent in Q4, owing to the significant growth in herbicides and introduction of new products in the market. There was an overall growth of 20 per cent over the previous year in domestic retail business facilitated by growth in volume and higher price realization, despite the challenging market conditions, on account of un-seasonal rains, exotic pests and changes in cropping patterns.

Exports grew significantly in Q4, with more than 70 per cent growth over the previous corresponding quarter. Overall business for the FY2021-22 saw a YOY growth of 65 per cent. Strong relationships with MNCs, commercialization of new formulation registrations, and a focus on trading opportunities have contributed to this performance, despite the challenges posed due to disrupted supply schedules, raw material price volatility and logistic issues. The outlook for FY'23 looks promising, with both the existing products and commercialization of new registrations.

The Company's Srikakulam and Ethakota Manufacturing units have shown significant increase in production by 26 per centand 24 per cent respectively over the previous year, while meeting all safety and statutory norms. Both the plants have achieved highest ever production through their diligent efforts and by responding to customer demands in a timely manner. Srikakulam Plant received the prestigious CII Andhra Pradesh Industrial Safety Leadership Award for Andhra Pradesh from CII, and the Industry Champion Award from the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh.

R&D Function is working not only on various Active Ingredients (AIs) and Formulations for overseas and Indian Customers, but also on process improvement projects focussed on cost and effluent reduction.

Construction activities at Dahej in Gujarat for the Greenfield project are progressing well and getting closer to commissioning.

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 12, 2022 have recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.15 per Equity Shares of Rs1 each. The total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2022 is Rs 0.55 per Equity Shares of Rs1 each.

