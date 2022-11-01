PT Orbit Ventura's CEO felicitated by Dia Mirza at the awards in recognition of the immense impact in Edutech & Entrepreneurship Skilling

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): Orbit Future Academy received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact in Edutech.

Nalin K. Singh is the CEO of PT Orbit Ventura Indonesia was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actress Dia Mirza. The award was to recognize his Entrepreneurship and his contribution to Edutech.

Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022, Nalin K Singh, the CEO of Orbit Future Academy said, "We thank Economic Times for bestowing this honour on us. The recognition from the leading business media group is testimony to the progress of Orbit Future Academy in its noble quest to upskill individuals to achieve their desired outcomes."

Orbit Future Academy is a skilling company that executes large-scale nationwide programs for the government and corporates. He is a past CEO of a Fortune 500 company, a filmmaker, and a life coach and has authored eight books.

Nalin, claims to have found his purpose after thirty years of having a variety of experiences. From the highs of being a CEO of a Fortune 500 company to experiencing bankruptcy in the film world, to rising back as a successful entrepreneur, author, and life coach. True purpose found him when his childhood friend Sachin Gopalan and his partner Ilham Akbar Habibie invited him to join hands with them in the mission to upskill Indonesians for Industry 4.0 and connect them to jobs.

Nalin mention, "We spend our lives driven by passion but what we are truly looking for is a purpose" What started as a business proposition, launched in a raging pandemic, has today become the purpose around which Nalin's life revolves.

The company, Orbit Future Academy has recently been rated among the top ten in the world. This is a testament to the work that has been put in over a short period of two years. The company itself carries forward the legacy of AIM. H. Prof. Dr. B.J . Habibie, the 3rd President of Indonesia commonly referred to as the Father of Technology in the country.

With a progressive government pushing for digital and technological skilling, OFA is executing large-scale nationwide skilling programs for the government and corporates in partnership with global corporations such as Amazon Web Services, Intel, and Microsoft among others. The programs cover school children, teachers, University students and unemployed youth. The focus is on programs that give a learner their desired outcome, for example, University students seeking a job are provided with their desired outcome through skilling and job readiness programs for industry partners and then placed through the company's own job portal, Orbit Jobs.

Nalin has built a career in several fields and has seen failure and success in entrepreneurship as well. He has been a CEO of a Fortune 500 company, has dabbled in filmmaking for a few years, authored four business books, and co-authored three crime fiction novels and is a much sought-after speaker for his clear and forthright views on numerous topics.

The list of public recognition is long but the one he cherishes is the National Book Honour for his book on start-up funding titled, Get Funded Now - Find Out How.

He believes that mentors should be forthright and direct in their input to leaders. He frequently speaks about the need for advisors and experts to demystify difficult situations and choices for leaders and not to mystify simple ones.

With more than thirty years of diverse experience, he provides life & strategy coaching to leaders and boards of Fortune 500 companies, celebrities and start-up Founders. A keen follower of Vedic astrology he utilizes this skill uniquely in advising individuals to achieve optimal results.

He was featured in the first edition of the start-up funding web series, Horses Stable. He is also on the advisory board of the global media house, Transcontinental Times. He hosts two shows on entrepreneurship in India and Indonesia on a weekly basis. His forthcoming book "Ferocity: Skills for Future Careers" is due to be released in early 2023.

To know more, visit: https://orbitfutureacademy.id

