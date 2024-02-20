NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20: Nando's, the renowned South African restaurant chain, famous for its mouth-watering flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, recently opened its doors in Phoenix Mall of Asia. This stunning new restaurant, which is the third for Nando's in this bustling city, was inaugurated by Indian actresses Aindrita Ray & Harshika Poonacha during an event at the Mall of Asia today. The grand opening ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Sameer Bhasin, CEO of Nando's India, Anushree Bose, Head of Marketing, Amit Bhayana, Director - Operations, and Anshul Aggarwal, Deputy Manager - Marketing.

"We are excited to introduce our world-renowned PERi-PERi chicken to the residents of North Bengaluru," said Sameer Bhasin, CEO of Nando's India. "Although the authentic flavors of our chicken were born in South Africa, we have crafted them to cater to the taste buds of Indian spice lovers. Our PERi-PERi sauce, made with African Bird's Eye Chilli, is the heart and soul of Nando's experience. All our sauces, bastings, and marinades are made with fresh and real ingredients, and we use no artificial flavors or colorants. We flame-grill our chicken to preserve its taste and reduce its fat content. Regular basting keeps it juicy, and the final basting with PERi-PERi ensures that it is tailored to the customer's preferred level of heat. That's what makes our chicken so unique. Fans of Nando's can now relish the legendary flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken at our new outlet located at the Mall of Asia in Bengaluru."

The journey of the company began 36 years ago in Johannesburg, South Africa from a single location. It then expanded to India, a land of diversity. Today, the fiery taste of its food has won the hearts of millions of customers across more than 20 countries.

Nando's new outlet is now open at a prime location in Hebbal, Bengaluru. The restaurant features original, contemporary Southern African art and furniture. It is spread over an area of 2262 square feet with dine-in seating for nearly 75 customers. The restaurant is open from Monday to Sunday, from 11:30 am to 11:30 pm. Hit us up at www.nandosindia.com.

After making its debut in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1987, Nando's has spread its flame to legions of fans in across countries on five continents who can't resist the allure of succulent PERi-PERi chicken that's been marinated for 24 hours, flame-grilled to perfection, and basted to their preferred flavour and spice. The restaurant is equally renowned for its fiery PERi-PERi flavour - made with the Bird's Eye Chilli that Africans introduced to the Portuguese, centuries ago. Nando's entered the Indian market in 2013, and now operates 11 restaurants in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

