PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: NAR-India, in association with AREA GROUP, REAAK Mumbai, KDRA Mumbai, SMART Mumbai and NMAR Mumbai, is proud to host the Women's Cricket League, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering women across sectors.The women participating in the match come from diverse professional backgrounds, including doctors, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, educators, legal professionals, and social workers. Their involvement underscores the universal appeal of sports and highlights the role of cricket in fostering unity, determination, and empowerment among women from all walks of life.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Not To Be Picked in Tests Again, BCCI Seeks New Captain for India Tour of England in June 2025: Report.

The event sponsors are, H Rishabraj Builders and developers, Ariha group, Bhoomi Group and Surbhi Group. This exciting event, organized by the NAR-India, will bring together women professionals to celebrate sportsmanship, leadership, and empowerment. The Women's Cricket League will take place on February 16, 2025, at Borivali, Mumbai, from 8:00 AM onwards. Whether seasoned cricketers or enthusiastic newcomers, participants will have the opportunity to bond, compete, and showcase their talents on the field.

The Women's Cricket League is more than just a tournament; it is a movement towards gender inclusivity. Key objectives include:

Also Read | Priya Banerjee Breaks Silence on Babbar Family's Absence at Her and Prateik Babbar's Wedding, Says 'Everyone Who Mattered Was With Us'.

* Providing equal opportunities for women to excel in sports and leadership roles.

* Encouraging participation in all aspects of the game. Recognizing achievements to inspire continued growth and involvement.

* Developing structured tournaments to elevate women's cricket at the grassroots level. Partnering with organizations to promote gender equality in sports and beyond.

Cricket, beyond being just a sport, serves as a powerful tool for empowerment by challenging stereotypes, promoting equality, and inspiring young girls to break barriers. Women's cricket fosters confidence, leadership, and social change while advocating for fair treatment and investment in female athletes.

Sumanth Reddy, Chairman of NAR-India, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The Women's Cricket League is not just about the game--it is about breaking barriers and redefining possibilities. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire women in real estate and beyond to embrace leadership and confidence."

Amit Chopra, President of NAR-India, highlighted the broader impact, saying, "Empowering women through sports aligns perfectly with NAR-India's vision of inclusivity and growth. We believe in creating platforms that not only recognize talent but also foster a culture of equality and empowerment."

Chandresh Vithalani, President-Elect of NAR-India, added, "Women's cricket embodies resilience, teamwork, and perseverance--qualities that are essential in real estate and in life. By supporting this initiative, we are paving the way for a stronger, more inclusive future for women in our industry."

NAR-India invites everyone to participate, support, and celebrate this remarkable initiative. Together, let's create a more inclusive and empowering future through the spirit of cricket!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)