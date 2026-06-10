Business News | NAREDCO to Host Landmark Real Estate Conclave, NextGen NCR Conclave and 5th NAREDCO Mahi Convention at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) is set to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, urban planners, technology innovators, financial institutions and next-generation entrepreneurs at the NAREDCO Real Estate Conclave, NAREDCO NextGen NCR Conclave, and the 5th NAREDCO Mahi Convention on 19-20 June 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. Organized in association with Bharat Buildcon and supported by knowledge partners KPMG for 19 June and JLL for 20 June, the events will serve as a premier platform for dialogue on the future of India's real estate sector and its role in shaping the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Also Read | Starlink Rejects India Approval Freeze Reports, Reaffirms Satellite Internet Launch Plans.

The conclave will witness participation from senior government leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders, who have graciously accepted our kind invitation to join the event, including Shri Manohar Lal, Hon'ble Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, as Chief Guest, and Shri Srinivas Katikithala, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as Guest of Honour. The event will also be graced by distinguished dignitaries including Smt D. Thara, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Smt Roopa Mishra, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Shri Nitin Khade, IAS, Joint Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development; Shri Kuldip Narayan, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Smt Isha, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. Together with leading developers, investors, urban planners, financial institutions and technology experts, they will engage in discussions on urban transformation, infrastructure development, housing, sustainability, technology adoption and policy reforms aimed at shaping the future of India's real estate sector.

A key highlight of the NAREDCO Real Estate Conclave and NAREDCO NextGen NCR Conclave will be a series of thought-provoking discussions bringing together senior policymakers, urban development authorities, industry leaders, investors, technology innovators and sustainability experts to examine the forces shaping the future of India's cities and real estate sector. Deliberations will explore the role of infrastructure and connectivity in driving urban transformation, creating investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life in rapidly growing urban centres. The discussions will also focus on the growing convergence of artificial intelligence, PropTech and sustainability and how these forces are redefining the way assets are planned, developed, financed and managed. As ESG considerations become increasingly linked to capital flows, regulatory frameworks and long-term asset value, participants will exchange perspectives on emerging technologies, green development practices and future-ready business models that can accelerate the creation of resilient, efficient and globally competitive urban ecosystems.

Also Read | Is RBI Replacing Paper Notes With Plastic Currency by June 30? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Adding another important dimension to the gathering, the 5th NAREDCO Mahi Convention will celebrate and strengthen the role of women in real estate and allied industries. Established in 2021 as the women's wing of NAREDCO, Mahi has emerged as a significant platform dedicated to fostering inclusion, leadership development, collaboration and professional advancement for women across the sector.

The convention will focus on several flagship initiatives, including Nirmal Jal Prayas, a water conservation and sustainability programme; Shashwat Nirman, which promotes green and energy-efficient construction practices; a dedicated Skilling Initiative aimed at workforce development and professional growth; and Dolphin Tank, a PropTech accelerator designed to support innovation and entrepreneurship. The convention will bring together women leaders, developers, policymakers, architects, financial institutions and industry experts to discuss opportunities, challenges and pathways for creating a more inclusive real estate sector.

Speaking about the upcoming conclaves, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO, said, "India's real estate sector is entering a defining phase where infrastructure, technology and sustainability will determine the pace and quality of growth. These conclaves provide an important platform for collaboration between government, industry and innovators to create a more resilient, transparent and globally competitive real estate ecosystem aligned with the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047."

Shri Parveen Jain, President, NAREDCO, said, "The real estate sector today stands at the intersection of policy, infrastructure and innovation. Through meaningful dialogue and collaborative action, we can unlock new opportunities for investment, housing development and urban transformation while ensuring long-term sustainability and consumer confidence."

Commenting on the significance of the Mahi Convention, Smt. Smita Patil, President, NAREDCO Mahi, said, "Women are increasingly shaping the future of the real estate sector through leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation. The Mahi Convention aims to strengthen this momentum by creating opportunities for mentorship, knowledge sharing, skill development and meaningful participation in decision-making across the industry."

Highlighting the role of emerging leaders, Shri. Siddharth Jain, President, NAREDCO NextGen NCR, said, "The future of real estate will be defined by adaptability, technology adoption and sustainable thinking. The NextGen NCR Conclave will provide a platform for young leaders to exchange ideas, build partnerships and contribute to shaping a modern and future-ready real estate sector."

The conclaves are expected to attract a distinguished audience comprising leading developers, policymakers, government officials, architects, urban planners, investors, banks, NBFCs, PropTech startups and professionals from across the real estate value chain. Through discussions, networking opportunities and collaborative engagement, the events aim to chart a progressive roadmap for the continued growth and transformation of India's real estate sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)