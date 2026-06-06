Business News | Nari Shakti Awards 2026 Honour Women Achievers; Nari Shakthi Forum Launched in Hyderabad

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6: Women achievers from across India were felicitated at the Nari Shakti Awards 2026, jointly organized by GOADH Foundation and Bharat Ke Anmol at Hotel Marigold, Hyderabad, on Friday evening. The event celebrated women who have demonstrated excellence, leadership, resilience, and social impact across diverse sectors, while underscoring the vital role of women in nation-building and community development.

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The chief guest of the programme was senior BJP leader and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. Distinguished guests included Amita Desai, Honorary Consul of Germany in Hyderabad; Shabana Sultana, Honorary Consul of Tunisia; Dr. Rohit Gupta, President of the Eurasia Afro Chamber of Commerce; and Dr. Geeta Singh, Director, University of Delhi.

During the ceremony, 35 women achievers from across India, representing fields such as public service, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, media, social service, and community leadership, were honoured. Senior journalist and media entrepreneur Indrani Sarkar was honoured with the Nari Shakti Award 2026 for her contribution to journalism, women empowerment, leadership, and social service. The award recognised her commitment to women-centric reporting and community-focused journalism.

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Lifetime Achievement Awards were conferred upon former Karnataka Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha and Indukuri Nirmala Devi in recognition of their distinguished contributions and exemplary service.

Awards were also presented across various categories, including Corporate Leadership, Courage & Resilience, Community Service, Women Empowerment, Journalism & Media, Entrepreneurship, and Social Impact.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the launch of the Nari Shakthi Forum by Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin, Founder of Bharat Ke Anmol. The forum has been envisioned as a dedicated platform to promote women's leadership, empowerment, mentorship, and active participation in social and developmental initiatives.

The programme commenced with a special audio-visual presentation showcasing the vision, journey, and social initiatives of Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin and Bharat Ke Anmol, followed by his keynote address.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Nizamuddin stated that the Nari Shakti Awards were instituted to recognize women whose courage, determination, and service inspire positive transformation in society. He emphasized that women's empowerment is not merely a social objective but a national imperative and reaffirmed his commitment to creating platforms that recognize excellence, encourage leadership, and amplify the voices of women from all walks of life.

The organizers stated that both the Nari Shakti Awards and the newly launched Nari Shakthi Forum reflect the broader vision of Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin to create sustainable platforms that recognise achievement, foster inclusion, and strengthen women's leadership across society.

The ceremony concluded with the felicitation of dignitaries, presentation of awards, group photographs with awardees, and a collective pledge to advance the cause of women's empowerment, leadership, and equal opportunity.

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