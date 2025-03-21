PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 21: Nasscom, today, successfully hosted the first edition of the Global Confluence 2025 at Hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi. The event brought together leading policymakers, industry experts, and global stakeholders to strengthen international collaborations and chart the course for the next phase of technology-driven trade and innovation.

Positioned as a premier forum in India, Nasscom Global Confluence with the theme "Forging Global Alliances for Tech Leadership", served as a pivotal platform that facilitated meaningful engagement between technology companies, the Indian government, and global counterparts, fostering a deeper understanding of global market opportunities and accelerating tech services exports across key geographies.

The forum was honored by the esteemed presence of Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, GOI, who addressed the gathering, sharing key insights on driving the growth of service exports with a focus on the tech sector. He also felicitated the winners of the SME Inspire Awards, announced on the sidelines of the forum.

A special address was delivered by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Electronics & IT, GOI highlighting India's commitment to fostering global trade alliances and technological cooperation.

As part of its strategic vision to strengthen global collaborations, on the side lines of the Global Confluence, Nasscom also announced the launch of its Global Country Councils, a strategic initiative designed to deepen collaboration with select markets by strategically engaging global technology leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders. These councils will serve as high-impact platforms, to foster innovation, policy alignment, and action-specific opportunities to promote trade and investment by working with government and partners in these specific geographies. They will also play a crucial role in advocating for policies that support innovation and enhancing collaboration in skill development and workforce mobility, positioning the Indian tech ecosystem as a leader in global digital transformation.

During the event, key addresses by Rajesh Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, GOI, Felix Neugart, CEO, NRW Global Business, Dr. Manas Human, CEO, Nagarro, Diego Morales, Secretary of State, Indiana, USA, and Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom emphasized cross-border partnerships and technology-driven economic growth.

Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom, said, "In today's interconnected world, no country or company can innovate alone. Strong alliances, shared expertise, and a commitment to trusted technology partnerships will be the foundation of the next era of global tech leadership. Nasscom is committed to fostering cross- border partnerships that bring together leaders from across industries and geographies to drive innovation, economic growth, and digital transformation."

Key Highlights from the Event:

* Technology & Geopolitics Panel: Diplomats and industry leaders discussed the interplay between global power dynamics and technology, featuring insights from H.E. Philip Green OAM, High Commissioner of Australia to India, H.E. Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India, Ambassador Arun Kumar Singh, Former Ambassador of India to the United States, and H.E. Lindy Cameron CB OBE, British High Commissioner to India.

* AI and the Future of Intelligent Systems: A fireside chat with Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY (India AI Mission), GOI followed by a panel featuring experts from TCS, Nagarro, Humanize Tech, Sopra Steria, and Birlasoft, focused on how AI is revolutionizing industries and reshaping connected ecosystems.

* Indo-German Technology Corridor: A fireside chat with Felix Neugart, CEO, NRW Global Business, explored how businesses, governments, and academia are driving growth in the European market.

* Academic Partnerships for Innovation: Experts from University of New South Wales, Atlassian, Tech Mahindra, and Investment NSW discussed the role of universities and research centers in scaling businesses globally.

* Global Market Strategies: Focused panels addressed market expansion opportunities in Germany, Australia, ASEAN, and the U.S., featuring insights from leading business and investment experts.

* Navigating the U.S. Market: A dedicated session with industry experts from TCS, USISPF, Datafoundry, and other leading organizations analyzed policy shifts, regulatory trends, and strategies for Indian companies entering the U.S. market.

Nasscom represents the voice of over $282 billion technology industry in India with the vision to establish the nation as the world's leading technology ecosystem. Boasting a diverse and influential community of over 3500+ member companies our network spans the entire spectrum of the industry from DeepTech and AI start-ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by our vision, our strategic imperatives are to accelerate skilling at scale for future-ready talent, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with a focus on Trust, and Innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

