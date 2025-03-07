PNN

New Delhi [India], March 7: The Deshbandhu College, University of Delhi, successfully organized the National Conference on Ashwagandha and Human Health 2025 on 4-5 March, 2025 at Deshbandhu College. The conference was focussed on the theme "species specific national campaign on Ashwagandha -A Health promoter" supported by National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India." The several key thematic areas of the conference included the importance of Ashwagandha in the Indian traditional knowledge system; its role in human health systems; value-added products and medicines derived from Ashwagandha; best practices for its cultivation, phytochemicals of medicinal plants and their role in drug discovery; recent trends in medicinal plant research; global agro-economic perspectives of medicinal plants and other topics related to alternative medicine.

The conference started with the welcome address Prof. Sunil Kayesth, Convener of the conference He gave a brief introduction to the conference, highlighted its significance, and showed gratitude to NMPB for granting project to Deshbandu College under which, this conference was organized as one of the activities. Prof. Rajendra Kumar Pandey, Principal, Deshbandhu College emphasized the institution's commitment to fostering innovation, research, and academic excellence. He emphasized that this platform would serve as an opportunity to advance research and knowledge exchange among experts, researchers, educators, and students in the fields of health sciences, Ayurveda, and Pharmacognosy. Hon'ble Chief guest, Dr. Mahesh Dadhich, Chief Executive Officer, NMPB, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India, emphasized on Ayurveda-inspired-natural-products as rich sources of new drugs and offer entire new sets of multi-target formulations and personalized therapeutics. The Ministry of Ayush and the NMPB remain committed to advancing traditional medicine and fostering scientific research in medicinal plants. This initiative marks a progressive step in integrating India's rich Ayurvedic heritage in alignment with the vision of Hon'ble Prime minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for a sustainable and healthier future.

A 15 minutes video documentary on Ashwagandha and its various uses as part of another activity of the project was presented to provide a clearer understanding of its health benefits.

The conference featured One keynote Address, two plenary talk and four invited talks from the experts in the filed s of medicinal plants, industry and medical practitioner across the country. Prof. Sayeed Ahmad from Jamia Hamdard University, in his keynote address highlighted opportunities and importance of Ashwagandha in drug discovery, and the role of metabolomics in medicinal plants to identify bioactive compounds and ensure the quality of traditional medicines and metabolomics, a cutting-edge omics technique. Plenary talks were delivered by Prof. Alok Chandra Bharti from Department of Zoology, University of Delhi on the importance of phytochemicals in cervical cancer; and Prof. Mohammad Idris, from Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbia College & Hospital on Ashwagandha uses I during Covid Pandemic. The conference included foru invited talks which were delivered by Dr. Jeetendra Kumar Vaishya, Research Officer, NMPB, Dr. Kavita Tyagi, Senior Consultant, NMPB, Dr. Baidnath Mishra, Head, R&D, Dabur, Dr. Shivani Ghildiyal, medical practitioner, AIIA.

The conference was attended by 350 delegates from different fields of science, technology, industry, health and medical science and academics and research from different part of the country. More than 80 research paper were contributed in the form of orals and posters presentations.

The delegates participated in various competitions, such as skit, poetry writing and recitation, and painting based on the various thematic areas of the conference. The aim of this activity was to promote the creativity and innovation, and to spread the awareness on Ashwagandha and medicinal plants. The free saplings were distributed to participants, students, as part of an educational and outreach initiative in Deshbandhu College.

The valedictory ceremony included yoga performances by the Adiyoga Society, Cultural performances by students of Riwayat Society, Deshbandhu College. Vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Kamal Kumar Gupta, Co-Convener of the conference. Conference was concluded with the National Anthem.

