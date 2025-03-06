PNN

New Delhi [India], March 6: National Dentist Day is the perfect opportunity to recognize the vital role dentists play in maintaining our oral health and overall well-being. From regular check-ups to advanced dental procedures, these experts ensure that our smiles stay bright and our teeth remain strong. On this special day, we take a moment to appreciate the dedication and expertise of dental professionals who not only treat but also educate us on the importance of good oral hygiene practices. In honor of National Dentist Day, we've gathered some valuable advice from leading dental experts to help you keep your smile healthy and radiant for years to come.

1. Dr Sonali Bassi, BDS, Chief Consultant Surgeon, Oracare Cosmetic Dental Clinic, Gurgaon

A bright and healthy smile isn't just about aesthetics--it reflects your overall well-being! To keep your teeth shining, start with the basics: Brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste to remove plaque and strengthen enamel, and don't forget to floss to keep gums healthy. An antimicrobial mouthwash can help eliminate bacteria and freshen your breath.

Your diet also plays a key role--eating nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables while cutting back on sugar and acidic drinks prevents decay. Regular dental check-ups, ideally every six months, ensure early detection of potential issues, while professional cleanings keep your smile looking its best.

Avoiding tobacco products is crucial, as they stain teeth and contribute to gum disease.

If you want an extra sparkle, professional whitening treatments can help. By following these simple yet effective habits, you'll not only maintain a radiant smile but also boost your confidence every day!

2. Dr Ketan Rajput, BDS, MDS (Periodontist and Implantologist), Advanced Dental Clinic and Implant Centre, Dhule, Maharashtra

Dr Ketan V Rajput is a dedicated dental professional, expertise in Implants; who believes that a healthy, confident smile goes beyond aesthetics--it's a reflection of overall health and well-being. A graduate of Nair Hospital Dental College, he holds a master's degree in Periodontology and Implantology. Dr Rajput has devoted his career to advancing dental implants and cosmetic dentistry, providing precise, long-lasting solutions that enhance both function and appearance. His expertise ranges from root canals to bridges, always focusing on delivering the best outcomes for his patients.

As a passionate advocate for innovation in dentistry, Dr Rajput incorporates modern technology into his clinic, utilizing everything from lasers to intraoral scanners and a fully digital workflow, ensuring the highest standard of care for his patients. The use of laser technology has transformed treatment approaches, offering quicker healing, reduced discomfort, and superior results. Dr Rajput's commitment to improving oral health and patient confidence is unwavering, as he continues to make a lasting impact in the field of dentistry, one smile at a time.

3. Dr Shruti Jain and Dr Nupur Jhunjhunwala, Toothwise, Multi-speciality Dental Clinic and Sleep Centre, BDS, Specialist in Oral Rehabilitation, Smile Makeovers, Dental Aligners, Sleep and TMJ Treatments, Mumbai

On National Dentist Day, Dr Shruti Jain and Dr Nupur Jhunjhunwala, specialist dentists at Toothwise Dental Clinic in Mumbai, share their expert advice on maintaining a bright and healthy smile. Dr Jain emphasizes the importance of good oral hygiene: "Brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and floss daily to prevent plaque buildup and gum disease. A healthy oral hygiene also helps nutrition and digestion" Dr Jhunjhunwala stresses the need for regular check-ups: "Visit your dentist every six months for cleaning and examination to catch issues early. Avoid sugary and acidic foods to protect your enamel." Additional tips include limiting tobacco use, using mouthwash, wearing a mouthguard during sports, and replacing your toothbrush regularly. Common mistakes to avoid include not brushing or flossing daily, skipping dentist visits, and consuming excessive sugary foods. A healthy smile boosts confidence, enhances overall health, and strengthens relationships. By following these tips and avoiding mistakes, you can enjoy a vibrant, long-lasting smile.

4. Dr Hitesh Nagrath MDS Orthodontist & Dr Niti Shah MDS Endodontist, The Dental House , Chembur

A beautiful smile is more than just aesthetics--it reflects your overall oral health. According to Dr Hitesh Nagrath, MDS Orthodontist, modern advancements like clear aligners offer a comfortable, nearly invisible alternative to traditional braces, making orthodontic treatment more convenient. However, straight teeth alone do not guarantee a healthy smile. Maintaining good oral habits, such as brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, flossing, and scheduling routine check-ups, is essential for preventing cavities and gum disease.

Dr Niti Shah, M.D.S. Endodontist and Aesthetic Dentist who specialises in smile designing emphasizes that cosmetic dentistry goes beyond enhancing appearances--it boosts self-confidence and oral function. Treatments like teeth whitening, veneers, and aligners can perfect a smile, but maintaining it requires good oral hygiene practices and a balanced diet.

5. Dr Rati Chadha Kakde, Founder of Dent Heal, Mumbai

A healthy smile is more than just aesthetics--it's a window to overall well-being. Oral health is closely linked to conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and even digestion, as proper chewing is essential for nutrient absorption. The good news? Most dental issues are preventable. Simple habits like brushing, flossing, staying hydrated, and regular check-ups not only protect your teeth but also save you time and money on future treatments. When well cared for, your natural teeth last longer, reducing the need for extensive procedures. And for those with missing teeth, modern solutions like dental implants restore both function and confidence. Prioritizing your oral health today isn't just an investment in your smile--it's an investment in your overall health, longevity, and quality of life.

6. Dr Nishi Tandon, Director & Chief Consultant OralH, Founder of Twak Aesthetics, Gurgaon

A bright, healthy smile isn't just about looking good--it's about feeling good too. As a dentist, I see firsthand how small daily habits make a big difference. Brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristled brush keeps plaque at bay, while flossing gets rid of the stubborn bits your toothbrush can't reach.

Regular dental check-ups, ideally every six months, help catch problems early before they turn into bigger issues. A diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, and fiber strengthens teeth, and cutting back on sugary and acidic foods helps protect enamel. Drinking plenty of water keeps your mouth fresh and supports healthy saliva flow.

Smoking and too much coffee or tea can lead to stubborn stains, so moderation is key. Taking care of your teeth isn't just a routine--it's an investment in your confidence and well-being. A little effort today keeps your smile shining for years to come.

7. Dr Shrey Nandi (BDS, MSc. - Orthodontics) and Dr Smriti K. Nandi (BDS, MDS - Pedodontics) from Healing Touch Dental, Gurgaon

On National Dentist Day, Dr Shrey Nandi (General Dentist & Implantologist) and Dr Smriti K. Nandi (Pediatric Dentist) from Healing Touch Dental, Gurgaon, share essential tips for maintaining a healthy smile for both adults and kids.

Dr Smriti K. Nandi emphasizes the importance of early oral care for children. "Nighttime bottle feeding with milk can lead to early tooth decay. Parents should wipe their baby's teeth with a damp gauze after feeding to prevent cavities," she advises.

For adults, Dr Shrey Nandi highlights interdental cleaning: "Brushing alone isn't enough. Cleaning between teeth with floss, interdental brushes, or a water flosser is crucial to prevent gum disease and cavities."

At Healing Touch Dental, patients receive expert dental care, from pediatric dentistry to implants and advanced oral treatments. With a focus on preventive and specialized care, the clinic ensures bright, healthy smiles for all ages.

8. Dr Ishtiyak I.Khateeb (BDS, MDS Periodontist and implantologist, Founder of Muskaan Dental Clinic Mumbai, Ex Lecturer YMT Dental College Navi Mumbai) and Dr Asma I khateeb (BDS, Co-founder of Muskaan Dental Clinic)

A bright, healthy smile is a reflection of your overall well-being and can help prevent conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. According to the American Dental Association, periodontal disease is the 6th complication of diabetes mellitus. Poor oral hygiene can lead to gum disease, which, if untreated, progresses to periodontitis and may result in tooth loss. To maintain oral health, plaque removal is key and can be achieved through two methods: mechanical and chemical plaque control. Mechanical control involves brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and flossing once a day to remove plaque and keep gums healthy. Chemical control includes using an antibacterial mouthwash to kill bacteria and freshen breath. A nutrient-rich diet, low in sugar and high in vitamin C, promotes gum health. Regular dental check-ups every six months and avoiding tobacco products are also essential for maintaining a radiant smile and boosting your confidence.

9. Dr Vineet Kapoor (MDS), Consultant Dental Surgeon- Periodontist & Oral Implantologist, Cures 'n' Care Dental Clinic, Vasundhara Ghaziabad & Mayur Vihar Phase 2, Delhi

Dr Vineet Kapoor is a highly accomplished Dental Surgeon specializing in Periodontology and Oral Implantology, with an extensive experience spanning 17 years. Renowned for his expertise in advanced dental treatments, he has successfully placed over 3,000 dental implants, including conventional and corticobasal implants, and has performed numerous complex full-mouth reconstructions with exceptional precision. His dedication to excellence is reflected in his numerous national and international publications, contributing significantly to the field of dentistry. Dr Kapoor's expertise has earned him recognition at multiple prestigious dental and medical awards, where he has been honored as one of the best dentists and dental implantologists. With a commitment to innovation and patient care, Dr Kapoor continues to push the boundaries of modern dentistry, providing cutting-edge solutions for complex dental conditions while upholding the highest standards of excellence in his practice. To know more, visit - www.curesncaredentalclinic.com

10. Dr Avinash Kshar, MDS, TMJ Specialists & Implantologist, Fellow & Master of ISOI, Diplomate Wcoi (Japan) and Dr Sanyogita Kshar, BDS, Digital Smile Designer, Board of directors for Indian Academy of Esthetic and Cosmetic Dentistry - Dr Kshar's Advanced Dental Care, SGK DENTAL CARE, Avishkar Dental academy Aviashkar Digital lab, Mumbai

A smile is not just about teeth--it's a reflection of your overall facial harmony, including the lips, muscles, and jaw joint (TMJ). While modern dentistry offers incredible techniques to enhance smiles, true oral health goes beyond aesthetics.

Even the most perfectly crafted smile loses its charm if accompanied by facial pain, TMJ disorders, or muscle imbalances. These issues can lead to discomfort, headaches, and asymmetry, affecting both appearance and overall well-being. A well-functioning TMJ and balanced facial muscles are crucial for a pain-free, naturally expressive smile.

Another key aspect of long-term smile health is customized smile design. A well-planned smile should enhance beauty while reflecting one's personality and remaining relevant at every stage of life--whether in youth, middle age, or later years.

This World Dentist Day, let's shift the focus from just straight teeth to comprehensive oral health. A healthy smile should be functional, pain-free, and timeless--one that lasts a lifetime. Regular check-ups and holistic dental care ensure that your smile stays radiant, confident, and truly healthy! To know more; visit - https://dravinashkshar-tmjcentre.in/

