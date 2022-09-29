New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Cabinet was informed on Wednesday that the implementation of the National Health Mission (NHM) in 2020-21 has led to the engagement of 2.71 lakh additional health personnel.

The official statement also said NHM had led to further strengthening of the public health system which also enabled effective and coordinated Covid-19 response by way of introducing India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package (ECRP).

These personnel include general duty medical officers, specialists, auxiliary nursing midwiferies, staff nurses, AYUSH doctors, paramedics, AYUSH paramedics, programme management staff and public health managers on contractual basis.

The Cabinet was also informed that under five mortality rate (U5MR) in India has declined from 49 in 2013 to 36 in 2018 and the percentage annual rate of decline in U5MR during 2013-2018 has accelerated to 6 per cent. A decline of 80 per cent has been achieved in maternal mortality ratio (MMR) since 1990, which is higher than the global decline of 45 per cent.

It said the infant mortality rate (IMR) has declined from 80 in 1990 to 32 in the year 2018. Percentage annual compound rate of decline in IMR during past five years (2013 to 2018) has accelerated to 4.4 per cent from 2.9 per cent observed during 1990-2012.

The Cabinet was also informed reducing MMR to 90 from 113, reducing IMR to 23 from 32, reducing U5MR to 23 from 36, sustaining total fertility rate (TFR) to 2.1 and reducing prevalence of leprosy and incidence to zero in all districts were some of the targets under NHM by 2025. (ANI)

