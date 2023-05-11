Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL) on Thursday announced its Board of Directors has appointed Rajiv Dhar, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

The appointment, taking effect immediately, is, however, on an interim basis.

Dhar, with over 30 years of experience, has been a critical member of the NIIFL Leadership Team since 2017. During this period, he has been instrumental in steering some of the key milestones and achievements of the Company.

"The planned succession follows Mr Sujoy Bose's request to relieve him from his current responsibilities as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a position he held since 2016 in the Company," NIIFL said in a release.

NIIFL manages over $4.3 billion of equity capital commitments across its three funds - Master Fund, Fund of Funds, and Strategic Opportunities Fund, each with a distinct investment strategy committed to supporting the country's growth needs. (ANI)

