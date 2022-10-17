New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI/GPRC): For a doctor, learning is a continuous process... And so is testing the knowledge at regular intervals. Understanding new concepts, staying updated with the latest technology, researching medical news, and keeping a tab on current medical developments are integral parts of a medical practitioner's life.

Hidoc Dr., a platform dedicated to doctors across specializations, focuses on finding innovative ways to make this process easier, exciting, and engaging for medical practitioners. Taking a step in that direction, Hidoc Dr. held a National Medical Aptitude Test for medical students, practising doctors, and doctors from more than 16 countries. The test was conducted from October 1st to 15th, 2022, and results are due to be declared on October 20, 2022.

Presenting the opportunity to assess one's skills, be it cognitive, visual perception, logical reasoning, or critical thinking, the test attracted over 5,800 applicants for the examination. About 564 of them took the examination to understand their flair for the medical field, rating their skills and the lessons they have picked up over the years. Out of the hundreds of attendees, the top 10 will be rewarded with prizes up to INR 1,00,000.

Not only that, the Top 100 winners will be awarded a Top 100 Medical Genie badge, and the Top 50 participants will be offered a position in the Hidoc Key Opinion Leader dashboard. Every completed test earns a Test Completion certificate that would add value to the participant's resume. Overall, the test is a win-win for every attendee, be it in terms of testing their knowledge or walking away with accolades that would add to their credibility.

Under the leadership of Dr Rajesh Gadia (Managing Director), a team of five from Hidoc Dr. was responsible for making this event such a huge success. The questions were curated by top medical experts on the Hidoc platform. The test consisted of 75 questions that needed to be answered within 50 minutes.

It wasn't an easy task for the team to pull off this event. Tasneem, who led the team, says, "I am glad to lead this project with an energetic team from Hidoc Dr. We did face many hurdles initially but overcame them eventually. It was a great learning experience working with such a talented team."

Ranjitha, digital marketing professional with Hidoc Dr., seconds this opinion: "The project was a journey from being unsure about the course of this novel project, to using the right strategic approach to provide medical professionals with an avenue to broaden the knowledge and compete with the entire medical community."

For Arina, the project was not only a great opportunity as a Medical Content Writer but a chance to explore the field in detail. She felt that the initiative of the National Aptitude Test by the company was an innovative step to support doctors to excel in their field by expanding their knowledge, skills, and abilities.

"The growth of a nascent idea into a successful project was extremely satisfying," adds Asma, another team member.

One of the biggest challenges was to develop and maintain the complexity of the questions for the test in tune with the competitive landscape of the medical field. As Shwetika rightly describes "As a team of Medical Content Writers, it was a challenging task, but the platform has been pivotal in helping us. We were able to put up a well-structured assessment for doctors from all facets."

The idea sprung to life from Hidoc Dr.'s incessant efforts toward creating a positive impact in the medical field. An aptitude helps ascertain a practitioner's strengths and weaknesses, increases their chances of success, lends confidence in their acquired knowledge, and adds tremendous value to their careers. Not only does it assess one's understanding, skills, and expertise, but also encourages a learning attitude, which is an asset for any medical practitioner.

HiDoc Dr. aims to bring a competitive edge to doctors with various initiatives such as the National Medical Aptitude Test. With a successful maiden effort, the team has plans to launch other initiatives in the future.

To know more about our learning initiatives, email us at tasneemk@hidoc.co or visit our website https://hidoc.co/.

