Business News | National Recognition for Dr. Praveen Pullata NIVAM Wellness Wins 'India's Leading Ayurveda & Wellness Brand Award'

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 18: NIVAM Wellness, a leading organization in the Ayurveda and wellness sector, has been honored with the prestigious "India's Leading Ayurveda & Wellness Brand Award."

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The award was presented at the ET Business Conclave & Awards 2026 held at Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad.

The award, presented by Times Network under the Wellness & Healthcare category, was received by Dr. Praveen Pullata, Chairman & Managing Director of RISE Group, on behalf of Rise Wellness Pvt. Ltd. The event was graced by Harsh Sanghavi, Deputy Chief Minister as the Chief Guest. Several Gujarat ministers also attended the ceremony and congratulated the award recipients.

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Dr. Praveen Pullata stated that this prestigious national recognition is a testament to the impactful services provided by NIVAM Wellness in the fields of Ayurveda, preventive healthcare, and holistic wellness.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his gratitude to Ms. Ramya Vadlamani, CEO of NIVAM Wellness, as well as the organization's employees, customers, and healthcare professionals whose dedication and support contributed to this achievement.

He further emphasized the organization's commitment to expanding quality Ayurveda and wellness services and promoting a healthier society through innovative and holistic healthcare solutions.

Over the years, NIVAM Wellness has emerged as a trusted name in holistic healthcare by integrating the timeless principles of Ayurveda with contemporary wellness practices. Through its patient-centric approach, personalized wellness programs, and commitment to preventive healthcare, the organization has positively impacted the lives of thousands of individuals and families.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Praveen Pullata, NIVAM Wellness has focused on creating sustainable health solutions that address the growing need for natural, preventive, and holistic healthcare. The organization continues to invest in innovation, professional excellence, and community outreach initiatives aimed at improving overall well-being and quality of life.

"This recognition belongs to every member of the NIVAM family," said Dr. Pullata. "It reflects the collective efforts of our leadership team, healthcare professionals, employees, partners, and the unwavering trust of our customers. We remain committed to advancing the cause of holistic wellness and making quality Ayurvedic healthcare accessible to more people across India and beyond."

The award marks a significant milestone in the growth journey of NIVAM Wellness and reinforces its position as one of India's emerging leaders in the wellness and healthcare industry. As the demand for preventive healthcare and natural wellness solutions continues to grow, the organization aims to expand its reach, strengthen its service offerings, and contribute meaningfully to building a healthier and more wellness-conscious society.

This national recognition not only celebrates the achievements of NIVAM Wellness but also highlights the increasing relevance of Ayurveda as a trusted and effective approach to modern healthcare. With a clear vision and a strong commitment to excellence, NIVAM Wellness is poised to continue its mission of transforming lives through holistic health and wellness.

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