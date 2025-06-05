New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has achieved a total number of investor accounts, or Unique Client Codes (UCCs), exceeding 22 crore (220 million) in April 2025. This marks a rapid increase, coming just six months after crossing the 20-crore mark in October 2024.

The number of unique registered investors separately reached 11.3 crore as of March 31, 2025, having surpassed 11 crore on January 20, 2025.

It's important to note that an investor may hold multiple accounts with different brokers, leading to multiple client codes.

State wise, Maharashtra leads the nation with the highest number of investor accounts at 3.8 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.4 crore), Gujarat (1.9 crore), and both Rajasthan and West Bengal with approximately 1.3 crore each. These top five states collectively account for nearly 49% of the total accounts, with the top ten states contributing roughly three-fourths of the overall count.

"India's investor base continues to expand rapidly, with over 2 crore new accounts added in just six months--a clear reflection of strong investor confidence in India's growth trajectory despite global economic headwinds," said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE.

Adding, "this surge has been driven by accelerated digital transformation and the increasing adoption of mobile trading, which have made capital markets more accessible to investors across tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. The growth also highlights the success of focused initiatives to deepen retail participation, including widespread financial literacy programs and streamlined KYC processes."

The benchmark Nifty 50 Index has delivered a 22% annualized return over the past five years, while the Nifty 500 Index has seen a 25% annualized return, demonstrating significant wealth creation for investors.

Additionally, NSE's Investor Protection Fund (IPF) saw a substantial increase of over 23% year-on-year, reaching Rs 2,459 crore as of March 31, 2025. (ANI)

