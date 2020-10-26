Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Natural Diamond Council (NDC), returned to continue its association with India's premier fashion platform, Lakme Fashion Week, to support its digital-first, season fluid edition from 20th - 25th October 2020.

The NDC aimed to strengthen its offers through the third season of its partnership with Lakme Fashion Week.

The Natural Diamond Council, previously known as the Diamond Producers Association, aims to become the go-to digital publisher for innovative content covering all that is new and exciting in the industry. The new digital platform www.onlynaturaldiamonds.in focuses on inspiring and educating consumers globally about the values and heritage of natural diamonds as well as promoting their desirability.

With that in mind, NDC has supported Lakme Fashion Week and shared exciting content from the world of luxury and fashion for its consumers. It unravelled the unique place and love for diamonds by the fashion world through the lens of stylists, models, and other talents of the industry.

"Slow fashion and sustainability are not only themes of conversations but also the need of the hour in the industry and have caught on to consumers as well. This festive season the strongest bonds in life will be celebrated with greater respect for everything natural. With their versatility, their eternal appeal & the inherent emotional value they carry, natural diamonds epitomise slow fashion & are a perfect celebration for all moments that matter," said Richa Singh, Managing Director - India, Natural Diamond Council.

"We are thrilled to have associated with Lakme Fashion Week this season to highlight the latest trends and designs in the world of diamonds & fashion" said Richa Singh.

"It is a pleasure to be associated with a prestigious brand like NDC once again. We have had several successful seasons, with exciting showcases with designers. We are happy to have had NDC again with us and look forward to a continued partnership in the future," said Jaspreet Chandok, Head - Lifestyle Businesses, IMG Reliance, while commenting on the partnership.

