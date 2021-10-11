Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 11 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Naturewell, a brand introduced by Digimart Eventures Pvt. Ltd. has devoted itself to the Indian healthcare sector. It offers premium quality products that are directly sourced from the farmers and producers. Incepted in the year 2019 in Jaipur, Naturewell has reformed the manner in which seeds and dry fruits are perceived in India.

As a certified ISO 22000 company, it envisions offering chemical-free and preservative-free products to health-conscious Indians. With products like Edible Seeds, Dried Fruits, Berries & Nuts, Baking Products, Weight Loss and Wellness Products, Vitamin & Protein Supplements, Herbal Juices & Vinegars, Beauty & Cosmetic Products, Naturewell Organics has helped several people maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Mithila Palkar’s Little Things Season 4 on Netflix, Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket on ZEE5, Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham on Amazon Prime Video and More.

The current generation is health conscious and is cautious with the products they consume. They are aware of the benefits and side-effects of different food products and would measure every bit of food intake.

Tushar Agarwal, Founder & Director of Naturewell, believes that food is directly proportional to health. He says. "With the sedentary lifestyle, it has become challenging to maintain a healthy diet. The multiple deficiencies in the body is a wake-up call to include protein-rich food, chemical-free nuts, and other essential minerals to one's diet." Tushar Agarwal holds a Master's in Finance & Economics. With more than 7 years of experience in eCommerce & Product Development, Tushar Agarwal wants to make premium products accessible to all. He envisions to be the change leader in the healthcare sector and assists people in following a healthy lifestyle to lead a healthy life.

Also Read | Flipkart Customer Gets Soap Bars Instead of iPhone 12 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Watch Video.

Backed up by a team of production managers, Sourcing Manager, Product Experts, Support executives, and Marketing experts, Naturewell delivers premium quality products at economical prices. Not only do they make the products accessible but also help in fueling up the body with additional energy. The exclusive team handpicks and selects the products to guarantee a consistent taste and rich flavor. Naturewell Organics takes pride in offering 150 products that cater to the different health needs of the common man. The products are available online on all major E-commerce Platforms Like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Snapdeal, and at the major leading retail and departmental stores across India.

Naturewell was nominated for India's 500 Best Emerging Brand Awards 2021. With a vision to provide International Quality and Standards products to every buyer at affordable prices, Naturewell plans to expand its services. Here's more for information - https://www.naturewell.in/about

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)