Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: The ET CX+ Summit, a flagship event in the customer experience domain, is set to unfold its significant lineup and key details on February 28, 2024, at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. This announcement underscores the summit's significance as a premier gathering to revolutionise CX strategies and foster industry collaboration.

Key Highlights:

* Showcasing the CX+ Summit's value proposition in empowering professionals for excellence in customer-centric practices.

* Delivering transformative experiences with actionable strategies and best practices in customer experience management.

* Professionals and executives in customer experience management, marketing, retention, loyalty, and business strategy across industries are the primary stakeholders. CX solution providers will also find immense value in the summit.

This pivotal confluence brings together top CX thought leaders, experts, and practitioners. The summit aligns with our mission of driving innovation and excellence in customer-centric practices.

The CX+ Summit includes keynote sessions, panel discussions, workshops, the CX Innovation Hub, boardroom discussions, a report launch, and networking opportunities. Each element is curated to empower attendees with actionable CX strategies.

Industry leaders such as Shilpa Shetty (Actor & Entrepreneur), Sanjay Khanna (AMEX), and Vinod Kannan (Vistara) will deliver keynote address respectively talking about different aspects of CX.

The event is set to host a panel featuring Yashoraj Tyagi, CEO of CASHe, Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO of ClearTrip, and Saif Khan, Managing Director & CEO of BSH Home Appliances, discussing the topic of 'CX Takes Center Stage for Growth'.

Some other noted topics that will be discussed include Next-Gen Brand Loyalty, Nurturing Long-term Customer Relationships, Conversational Commerce, and many more with leaders from brands like Mondelez, PwC India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life and many more.

Some of the other notable speakers include Kishore Thota (Amazon India), Subrato Bandhu (Sprinklr), Sonalika Sarna (Salesforce), and Angira Agrawal (Exotel).

Their expertise will shape discussions and outcomes. Key partners and industry-leading brands such as Sprinklr, Salesforce, Exotel, Zoho CRM Plus and more are also expected to join these dignitaries.

Sharing his excitement on the event, Amit Gupta, Business Head, ETB2B Vertical, said, "As we unveil the dynamic lineup for the ET CX+ Summit 2024, we are charting a course to redefine customer experience strategies. This summit is not just an event; it's a strategic convergence of industry leadership where we empower professionals to navigate the next wave of customer-centric practices. Our commitment lies in fostering collaboration ainnovation,and setting new industry standards. Join us on this transformative journey as we lead the way in shaping the future of customer experience."

Further chiming in, Sanjay Khanna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp India, said, "Consumer power is on an upward trajectory, set to expand continually. As this trend persists, the competition to capture consumer attention will intensify further. In this dynamic environment, customer experience emerges as a key differentiator and the cornerstone of success. A positive customer experience shapes brand image, drives revenue, and is key to sustained growth. At American Express, we aim to provide the world's best customer experience daily."

Adding another valuable insight, Chief Executive Officer Vistara, Vinod Kannan said, "In today's commoditised world where the difference between brands and choices is shrinking, CX is the only way to stand out and differentiate."

Further adding insights, Kishore Thota, Director, Shopping Experience, India & Emerging Markets, Amazon, said, "CX serves as a crucial differentiator for brands because it directly influences customer loyalty, satisfaction, and overall perception. An effective CX strategy involves understanding and adapting to customer needs at every customer journey stage. This adaptability is especially crucial in diverse markets like India, where recognizing and addressing the unique needs of consumers through cultural sensitivity, regional customisation, and flexible delivery strategies becomes imperative. By embracing these elements, businesses can effectively navigate diverse markets, enhance customer satisfaction, and establish a resilient and competitive position in their respective sectors."

Ayyappan Rajagopal, Chief Executive Officer, Cleartrip, one of the luminaries expected at the event, said, "At Cleartrip, we have earned the trust of our customers with an unwavering customer experience strategy with a clear focus on simplified UI/UX, flexibility, and affordability constructs. With customers being spoilt for choice, a superior customer experience helps build a loyal user base. Transparency and Trust are some of our core tenets, and we have built our cancellation and refund policies to solve customers' problem statements straightforwardly. A holistic approach to customer experience is a powerful differentiator in the long run.

To register for the CX+ Summit to secure their spot - https://brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com/cx-plus.

