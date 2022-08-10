New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/ATK): Navitas Solar, one of India's leading solar module manufacturers, has announced the expansion of the solar module manufacturing capacity to 500 MW per annum. A fully automatic line of 300 MW with auto busing is added to the existing 200 MW production facility as part of the new extension.

Navitas Solar has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Surat that is spread across 1,50,000 sq ft. This facility is extensively involved in the development of cutting-edge products and services like solar PV modules, EVA sheets, solar kits, and solar EPC. The backward integration of Navitas Solar, Navitas Alpha Renewables Pvt Ltd (NARPL), has an annual capacity of 800 MW per annum and is expected to be extended to 2 GW in a couple of months. Moreover, Navitas Solar aims to clock INR 250 crore+ in revenue this fiscal, i.e. 2022-23. Having marked significant growth in 2021-22, the company is in a hyper-growth phase driven by its high-quality and reliable solar products.

The company has also extended its portfolio with a powerful and reliable Half Cut Mono PERC Solar Module: Bonito. Bonito is launched in two series: Bonito Pro and Bonito Max. The Bonito Pro is a 9 BB Mono PERC Half Cut Solar Module available in 144 and 156 cells, which will be able to generate from 435 to 500 watts with an efficiency of 21.47 per cent. The Bonito Max is a 10 BB Mono PERC Half Cut Solar Module available in 144 and 156 cells, which will be able to generate from 530 to 600 watts with an efficiency of 21.67 per cent.

The Bonito Series of Mono PERC half-cut solar modules is ideal for large-scale installations. The module is constructed with a white back sheet, tempered glass that is 3.2 mm thick and anti-reflective, and silver and anodized aluminium alloy frame. Bonito has many features, like better shading tolerance, high power, lower LCOE and system cost, excellent temperature performance, etc. The Bonito series cells are cut by a no-water Non-Destructive Laser Cutting (NDLC) machine, which separates the solar cell into halves using the principle of separation by varying temperatures, which can increase the power output of the solar panel. The half-cut technology reduces the overall cost of a solar system, ensuring a lower LCOE (Levelized Cost of Energy).

Commenting on the expansion, Co-Founder and Director, Navitas Solar, Ankit Singhania, says, "We are delighted to expand our portfolio with 9 BB half-cell modules in M6-size wafers offering 435 to 500 Watts in 144 and 156 cells and 10 BB half-cell modules in M10-size wafers offering 530 to 600 Watts in 144 and 156 cells. Navitas Solar foresees strong and steady demand for high-power solar modules in the future. In the highly competitive Indian market, awareness of balance of system (BOS) and product performance are the additional advantages for choosing high-power modules. Bonito is a cost-effective solution where you do not have to compromise on quality and output."

Navitas Solar, established in 2013 by five passionate individuals - Vineet Mittal, Sunay Shah, Ankit Singhania, Aditya Singhania, and Saurabh Aggarwal - is one of India's leading solar module manufacturers. They specialize in the production of monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar modules. Backward integration is provided by its subsidiary company called Navitas Alpha Renewables Pvt Ltd (NARPL), which manufactures EVA Sheets. It is ranked amongst the top 10 Indian solar manufacturers by JMK Research & Analytics. Currently, the organization employs over 300 people across diverse domains. They also serve over 700 customers nationwide, including government, semi-government, and commercial enterprises.

