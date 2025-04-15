SMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 15: Navrachana University Vadodara (NUV) proudly celebrated its 16th Foundation Day on April 12, 2025, marking over a decade and a half of academic distinction, research innovation, and community engagement.

Also Read | 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Launch in India on April 17, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming SUV From Skoda.

The highlight of the celebration was a keynote address by Dr. Vijayalakshmi Ramshankar, a renowned expert in Molecular Oncology. Her lecture, titled "Molecular Expertise in Revelations of Clinical Oncology," offered groundbreaking insights into advancements in cancer research. The event, held at the NUV Auditorium, Block A, was supported by the esteemed Dr. V. V. Modi Endowment Fund.

Dr. Ramshankar, currently Professor and Head of the Department of Cancer Biology and Molecular Diagnostics at the Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai, drew from over 25 years of pioneering work in tobacco-related cancers, HPV-based cervical cancer screening, and early diagnostic innovations. Her thought-provoking session provided students, faculty, and attendees with a deeper understanding of how molecular research continues to revolutionize clinical oncology.

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejal Amin, Chairperson of the Navrachana Education Society, said, "Our 16th Foundation Day is not just a celebration of the past, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to future excellence. It is a reflection of our dedication to fostering an academic environment that inspires innovation, leadership, and societal impact."

The event brought together the NUV community to celebrate the university's journey, built on strong academics, diverse learning, and community involvement.

About Navrachana University Vadodara (NUV)

With over 16 years of academic excellence, Navrachana University Vadodara (NUV) has emerged as a dynamic center for higher education. With its innovative pedagogy, interdisciplinary curriculum, and strong industry ties, NUV prepares students to navigate global challenges with skill and resilience. The university remains committed to academic excellence, transformative research, and impactful community initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)