New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): NCLdoor, the premium door brand from the NCL Industries Limited stable has launched its 120 Minutes Fire Rated Door Series.

Speaking on the occasion, Goutam Reddy, Senior Vice President of NCLdoor said, "As a team we have always believed in innovating and R&D has been an integral part of the company philosophy. The introduction of the 120 Minutes Fire Rated Doors is another proud moment in our pursuit of excellence".

Originally started in 2019, NCLdoor are a premium range of doors which are made with patented Cement Bonded boards (Bison Panel) to withstand moisture, fire, termites and other elements that affect the overall life of a door. NCLdoor is a one-stop custom doors solution, i.e., providing door frame, shutter, architrave and installation which is customizable as per requirement, color, texture and size.

Built in India's largest door manufacturing facilities, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, the unit spreads over 2 lakh square feet. The doors are manufactured in technical collaboration with AGT Europe.

Since its inception, NCLdoor has expanded into multiple new markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Pune.

NCL Industries Ltd has been recently awarded as 'India's Fastest Growing Cement Company' in small category at the 4th Indian Cement Review Awards 2021. NCL Industries Ltd was ranked 171 in the Fortune India ranking of Midsized Marvels Top 500 Companies in India for year 2021.

