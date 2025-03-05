PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: In celebration of International Women's Day, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), in collaboration with Axis Bank, proudly revives its iconic Chauraha tradition with a special presentation: Chauraha - A Night of Multilingual Poetry by Women Bureaucrats. This inspiring evening, held under the open sky, will showcase the seamless blend of leadership and lyrical expression, featuring distinguished IAS officers who share a stage to celebrate their journeys.

This unique event is curated to set an example on how leadership transcends administrative duties and finds resonance in artistic expression. Senior women bureaucrats will take center stage to share evocative verses that reflect the richness of India's diverse linguistic and cultural significance. Set against the serene backdrop of the Tata Garden, the event promises an immersive experience that voices the journey of women in leadership roles. As a signature NCPA initiative, the Chauraha tradition has long been a cherished platform for creative exchange, and its revival reaffirms the Centre's commitment to nurturing thought-provoking dialogue through the arts.

Commenting on the special curation, Dr. Sujata Jadhav, Head - Reference Library & Documentation Centre, NCPA, shared, "We are delighted to bring back the Chauraha tradition with such a meaningful and inspiring event. For the first time, senior IAS officers will take to the stage, to express their journeys in leadership and governance with poetry. It is indeed a special opportunity for us to provide a stage for these remarkable women to share their voices. We hope this evening sparks conversations and appreciation for the arts in all its forms and women across all fields. We are thankful to the team of Axis Bank who saw merit in our curation and joined hands to support our efforts."

Rajkamal Vempati, President & Head - Human Resources at Axis Bank, said on the occasion, "As we celebrate International Women's Day, we are delighted to partner with NCPA on Chauraha, a poignant tribute to the power of women's voices. This one-of-a-kind evening of poetry, featuring remarkable women bureaucrats, embodies the very spirit of inclusivity that we cherish at Axis Bank. By harnessing the transformative power of arts, this event aims to inspire meaningful dialogues, and we hope it will go a long way in fostering appreciation for the diverse contributions of women in all spheres of life."

Entry is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. www.ncpamumbai.com

