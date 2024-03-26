NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26: Mumbai's premier arts and cultural institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has partnered with the BLR Hubba to bring its community outreach initiative - 'NCPA@ThePark' to Bengaluru, supported by Westside. Following the success of the earlier seasons in Mumbai that recorded heavy footfalls, the NCPA is delighted to take its celebrated line-up of live performances to Bengaluru from the 30th to the 31st of March. Set against the backdrop of the city's iconic location - Freedom Park, it aims to deliver a unique and engaging experience featuring an array of live performances ranging from dance, international music, western classical music and spoken word.

The NCPA, Mumbai has been a coveted space for both audiences and performers for decades. Two years ago, the 55-year-old NCPA, South Asia's first multi-venue and multi-genre cultural centre, decided to step out of its campus after the Covid-19 pandemic-driven lockdown was lifted and people were eager to step out. The first edition of NCPA@thePark was inaugurated in March 2022, in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Westside to celebrate the return of live performances to physical spaces. The NCPA@thePark continues to return with newer edition each year as a part of its community outreach initiative to make art accessible and inclusive for the public across the country and invite audiences to experience engaging performances in key outdoor locations.

The NCPA@thePark has a robust line-up of presentations in store. The evening of 30th March begins with a performance by the country's first and only professional orchestra--the Symphony Orchestra of India. You'll hear works by Mozart, Johann Strauss and more, as well as some popular tunes you're sure to recognise. Spoken word and music by UnErase Poetry will follow. Simar Singh, Priyanshi Bansal and Vanika Sangtani, accompanied by musician Abhin Joshi, will present stories about love, hope and life. 31st March features Ratikant Mohapatra's Srjan performing 'Deesha - Navigating the journey of forging new horizons', a neo-classical Odissi performance. Ending the weekend is a set by Darren Das & The Sixth Sense, who will have you grooving to the best of pop, retro, rock n roll and classic rock.

Speaking on the NCPA's first-ever off-campus presentation in Bengaluru, Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman, NCPA, said, "It has always been the NCPA's endeavour to make the performing arts accessible to the public and this initiative, supported by partners like the Bengaluru Hubba and Westside, make it possible. The NCPA is delighted to take yet another promising edition of the 'NCPA@thePark' to one of the country's culturally flourishing cities - Bengaluru, to spread the joy of live performances beyond Mumbai. We look forward to welcoming residents of the city to join us with their friends and family in this celebration as we continue to promote the arts and strengthen communities across the country."

Commenting on the association with NCPA, Umashan Naidoo, Head - Customer & Studiowest, Westside, said, "Westside is thrilled to collaborate with the NCPA again for yet another magical treat of the arts at the park and this time in Bengaluru. Building a community which celebrates dance, theatre, music and poetry is one of our many pillars around lifestyle. Westside loves creating play forms for creators, artists and influencers in showcasing the joy of India's talent. We are excited to take the platform to Bengaluru and share our mutual love for the performing arts and we hope to see all of you join us in this special celebration."

V. Ravichandar, Chief Facilitator, BLR Hubba and Former Director, Bangalore International Centre, said, "We are pleased that NCPA's first foray outside Mumbai is to delight the Bengaluru audiences with a diverse set of performing arts and culture events that are free to attend. This is in sync with our desire to revitalise our common public spaces by making it come alive and part of the monthly programming for Bengalureans in the lead up to BLR Hubba 2024 in the first fortnight of December."

The event will be open for public across all ages, free of cost, on a first-come-and-first-serve basis. With a view to promote use of public transport and convenient access, the organisers will run free shuttle buses on March 30 and 31 evenings from the Vidhana Soudha Metro station to Freedom Park and back.

