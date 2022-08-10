New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/PNN): NDR Auto Component, engaged in the business of manufacturing seating solutions like frames and trims to four-wheelers and two-wheelers vehicles, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for the Q1FY23.

Consolidated Total Revenues at Rs 64.09 crore; up by 40.46 per cent

Consolidated EBITDA at Rs 5.59 crore; up by 34.38 crore

Consolidated PBT at Rs 4.95 crore; up by 73.68 per cent

Consolidated PAT at Rs 4.12 crore; up by 73.11 per cent

Consolidated EPS at Rs 6.81 against Rs 3.97 in the corresponding quarter.

Commenting on the performance, Pranav Relan - Whole Time Director of NDR Auto Component said, "As we see automobile industry is back on track post COVID pandemic, we see huge growth opportunity for our business. We have started FY23 with strong performance in Q1FY23 and confident to grow exponentially in FY23 and thereafter.

The capacity expansion and new product launches coming up from our new plants in Bengaluru and Gujarat would drive our future growth. New Client addition and entry into BIW will spurt our business growth going forward."

NDR Auto Component Ltd (NACL), a flagship company of the Rohit Relan Group, was incorporated in March 2019 with a view to demerge the automobile seating business of Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL). The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing seating solutions like frames and trims to four wheelers and two wheelers vehicles.

The management and the senior leadership team of the group have more than three decades of hands-on experience and expertise in this domain. The Company is supplying seating arrangements to Relan Group Company - Bharat Seats who is key supplier to the leading companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Suzuki Motorcycles, Toyota Boshoku, and Bellsonica.

For FY22, the Company's consolidated total income was at Rs 240.25 crore and net profit at Rs 14.89 crore.

