New Delhi [India], March 4: At an age when most people look back at their achievements, Neeru Mehta is scripting a brand-new chapter--one filled with melodies that touch the soul and lyrics that linger in the heart. A music composer and lyricist with a passion that stood the test of time, she is now soaring high with her latest song, Mohabbatan Nibhaiyan, sung by the incredibly talented Javed Ali.

This isn't her first brush with success; her previous composition, Dil Vich Bhangra with Mika Singh, made waves in the industry. But Mohabbatan Nibhaiyan is proving to be something truly extraordinary. With actors Aayush Anand and Stefy Patel delivering mesmerizing performances, the song is a rollercoaster of emotions--heartbreak, love, passion, and longing--all beautifully intertwined in its soul-stirring melody.

Neerja Mehta pen name Neeru Mehta's journey is nothing short of inspiring. Having dedicated years to another field, she recently took a leap of faith to pursue her lifelong dream of being a music composer and lyricist. And what a brilliant decision that was! Her lyrics aren't just words, they are emotions woven into poetry--words that stay with you long after the song ends, connecting instantly with the heart. The depth of her writing shines through in Mohabbatan Nibhaiyan, especially in the closing lines: "Ikk boond se dil me sagar jinni peedha, rabba meinu das kive tu samaiyan." These soul-stirring words perfectly encapsulate the pain and longing of lost love, proving once again that Neeru Mehta has an unmatched gift for translating emotions into timeless melodies.

Her latest creation, Mohabbatan Nibhaiyan, has already captured millions of hearts, topping the charts on Spotify and Apple Music. It has become the Heartbreak Song of the Year, resonating deeply with listeners and going viral across all platforms. Fans can't stop talking about its raw emotions, the hauntingly beautiful melody, and the spectacular performances by the actors.

At 60, Neeru Mehta is proving that dreams don't come with an expiry date. Her success is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and an unbreakable love for music. With Mohabbatan Nibhaiyan, she has added yet another jewel to her crown and if this is just the beginning, the world is in for many more musical masterpieces from this incredible artist.

