New Delhi, February 12: The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), the gateway to medical and dental colleges across India, has commenced its registration process for the 2024 edition. The registration link for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is available to interested candidates on the new website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. The last date to apply is March 9, 2024.

How to Apply for NTA NEET UG 2024?

Ready to take the next step towards your medical career? Here's how to apply for the NTA NEET UG 2024 exam:

1. Visit the official website: Head over to neet.nta.nic.in and find the "NEET UG Exam 2024 registration" link.

2. Register yourself: Click the link and provide your details to create an account. Remember your registration information, as you'll need it later.

3. Log in and fill the form: Once registered, log in and complete the application form carefully. Double-check all your information before submitting.

4. Upload required documents: Make sure you have scanned copies of the documents listed below ready to upload:

* Photos: One passport-sized and one postcard-sized photograph in JPG format. NEET Exam 2024: Important Changes & Updates Candidates Must Know

* Signature and thumb impression: Scanned images of your signature and left-hand thumb impression (or right-hand if unavailable) in JPG format.

* Academic certificates: Class 10 pass certificate and any applicable category certificates (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) in PDF format.

* Additional documents: PwBD certificate (if applicable) and citizenship proof (if applicable) in PDF format.

5. Pay the fees: Choose your preferred payment method and submit the application fee.

6. Submit and download: Click "submit" and download a copy of your completed application form for future reference.

Remember:

* The application deadline for NEET 2024 is March 9, 2024. Don't wait until the last minute to avoid any issues.

* Keep all your documents readily available for upload.

* Review your application carefully before submitting to ensure accuracy.

NEET 2024 Exam Pattern Insights:

* Number of Papers: The NEET exam comprises three papers: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology).

* Marking Scheme: Each paper carries 180 marks, making a total of 540 marks for the entire exam.

* Question Types: The exam features a mix of objective questions, including multiple choice questions (MCQs), assertion-reasoning questions, and numerical-based questions. NEET PG 2024 Exam: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Examination To Be Held on July 7, Apply Online at natboard.edu.in

* Exam Duration: You'll be given 3 hours and 20 minutes to complete the exam, with 20 minutes allocated for reading instructions and marking answers on the OMR sheet.

Gaining an Edge in Exam with NEET Mock Test Papers:

NEET Mock tests are your secret weapon for mastering time management, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and adapting to the exam environment. Look for practice papers aligned with the new 2024 syllabus and featuring 2000+ practice questions, similar to the actual exam.

NEET preparation requires dedication, discipline, and the right resources. With the right study plan, mock tests, and comprehensive study materials, you can confidently navigate the NEET journey. Remember, consistent effort and a positive attitude are your key ingredients for success. So, seize the opportunity, register for NEET, and embark on your path to becoming a medical professional!

