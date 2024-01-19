SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 19: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the gateway to prestigious medical and dental colleges across India. Aspiring doctors eagerly await the exam every year, and with NEET 2024 approaching, it's time to buckle down and prepare. But before you dive into your textbooks, here's a heads-up on some crucial changes and updates you absolutely need to know!

Reduced Syllabus: Say goodbye to some familiar faces! The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revamped the NEET syllabus, reducing it from 97 chapters to 79. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has streamlined the NEET syllabus for 2024, removing 18 chapters across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. This means less content to master, but strategic focus remains key. Dive deeper into the revised syllabus to identify new focus areas and prioritize accordingly. Download the official revised syllabus from the NMC website and adjust your study plan accordingly.

Non-Biology Students Can Now Be Doctors Tool: Now, non-biology students who have completed their Class 12 with physics, chemistry and mathematics as their core subjects can also aspire to be doctors. The National Medical Commission recently relaxed the qualification criteria for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for admission to medical and dental courses. Earlier, students who did not opt for biology in their Class 12 exams were not allowed to apply for NEET.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued new guidelines allowing candidates who have cleared their 10+2 exams with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as core subjects to become doctors. They can now clear the biology/biotechnology examination as an additional subject at the 10+2 level from any recognized board. The NMC's decision relaxes the criteria for appearing in the NEET-UG test and grants eligibility certificates for studying medicine abroad. This change provides an opportunity for students who didn't have biology/biotechnology as a core subject in Classes XI-XII to pursue a medical degree.

New Section on Ethics and Integrity: Get ready to showcase your ethical compass! NEET 2024 introduces a new section on "Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude in Medical Practice." This section will assess your understanding of professional conduct, communication skills, and ethical considerations in medicine. Brush up on medical ethics and prepare to demonstrate your suitability for the noble profession.

Exam Pattern Remains Consistent: While the syllabus and one section may have changed, the core exam pattern stays the same. You'll still face 180 multiple-choice questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, each carrying four marks. Remember, the key to success lies in mastering the fundamentals of each subject.

Language Options Expand: Inclusivity takes center stage with NEET 2024 offering question papers in multiple languages. This provides greater accessibility to diverse candidates and breaks down language barriers. Choose the language you're most comfortable with and ace the exam with confidence.

Tie-Breaking Rule Revamped: No more fretting about age or application number in case of a tie! The tie-breaking rule has been revised to prioritize scores in Biology (Botany and Zoology), followed by Chemistry and then Physics. Hone your skills in these subjects to gain an edge in close competition.

