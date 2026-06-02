Business News | Neetu Yoshi Reports 56.61% H2 FY26 Income Growth to Rs 55.63 Cr; FY26 Net Profit Rises 52.03% YoY to Rs 25.01 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Neetu Yoshi Limited (BSE: 544434), one of the leading manufacturing customized products in various grades of ferrous metallurgical materials, including mild steel, spherical graphite iron, cast iron, and manganese steel, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26.

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Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

H2 FY26:

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- Total Income of ₹55.63 Cr, YoY growth of 56.61%

- EBITDA of ₹17.94 Cr, YoY growth of 50.56%

- EBITDA Margin of 32.24%, YoY decline of 130 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹13.47 Cr, YoY growth of 58.57%

- Net Profit Margin of 24.21%, YoY improvement of 30 Bps

- EPS of ₹3.47, YoY growth of 14.90%

FY26:

- Total Income of ₹101.59 Cr, YoY growth of 43.47%

- EBITDA of ₹33.87 Cr, YoY growth of 44.54%

- EBITDA Margin of 33.34%, YoY growth of 25 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹25.01 Cr, YoY growth of 52.03%

- Net Profit Margin of 24.62%, YoY improvement of 139 Bps

- EPS of ₹6.91, YoY growth of 18.32%

Commenting on the performance Mr. Himanshu Lohia, Managing Director cum Chief Financial Officer, Neetu Yoshi Limited said, "We are pleased to report a strong financial performance for H2 FY26, with total income reaching ₹55.63 Cr and net profit at ₹13.47 Cr, registering a robust year-on-year growth of 56.61% and 58.57% respectively. The strong growth reflects our continued focus on operational excellence, disciplined cost management, and consistent execution across our manufacturing operations.

During the period, we further strengthened our position as a trusted partner to Indian Railways by deepening customer relationships, securing repeat orders, and enhancing production efficiency through better process integration and quality control. Our focus on precision engineering and adherence to RDSO standards continues to reinforce our reputation for reliability and high-performance products."

About Neetu Yoshi LimitedNeetu Yoshi Limited (NYL) is a metallurgical engineering firm specializing in customized ferrous products, including mild steel, spherical graphite iron, cast iron, and manganese steel, ranging from 0.2 kg to 500 kg. It is an RDSO-certified vendor for over 25 casting products for Indian Railways and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications for quality, environmental, and occupational health & safety management.

With advanced technology, skilled manpower, and strong technical capabilities, the company ensures efficient manufacturing of high-quality, customized products. Its expertise and infrastructure enable consistent productivity and cost-effective operations.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹ 101.59 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 33.87 Cr & Net Profit of ₹ 25.01 Cr on a consolidated basis.

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