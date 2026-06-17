Business News | NeoSapien Launches Premium India-Built AI Wearable Neo 1 in the US Market

India's first AI wearable launches in the US, helping you remember what matters from real conversations so nothing is forgotten, Now available on Amazon US

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 17: India's first AI-native wearable is entering the United States, marking a major milestone in NeoSapien's ambition to build a globally scaled AI business from India. With the company expecting the US to contribute up to 30% of future revenue over time, the launch represents both a significant commercial opportunity and a key milestone in its international expansion journey.

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The entry places NeoSapien in one of the world's largest and most competitive consumer technology markets, where demand for AI-powered productivity and personal intelligence tools continues to grow. By launching through Amazon, the company gains access to a broad consumer base while accelerating awareness, adoption, and distribution in a market that is expected to play a central role in its long-term growth strategy.

At the centre of the expansion is Neo 1, India's first AI-native wearable, powered by NeoSapien's proprietary Second Brain Operating System. Designed to help users capture conversations, organise information, and access contextual assistance throughout the day, the device transforms real-world interactions into structured, actionable insights through an ambient AI experience.

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Neo 1 will be available in the United States at a price point of USD 189. The pricing reflects NeoSapien's conviction that Indian-built AI products can compete in premium global markets on innovation, product experience, design, and trust - not cost alone.

The launch also reflects a broader shift in India's technology ecosystem. For decades, India has been recognised as a major market for global technology products and a source of engineering talent. NeoSapien's US entry signals the next phase of that evolution - one where Indian companies are increasingly building proprietary technology, creating intellectual property, and exporting products to international markets.

Traditionally, AI platforms and products have flowed from the United States to India and other global markets. NeoSapien's launch reverses that narrative, bringing an AI product conceived, built, and commercialised in India directly to American consumers. It highlights the growing maturity of India's AI ecosystem and the increasing ability of Indian startups to compete in premium global markets.

"India has often been associated with technology talent and cost-efficient execution. We believe the next chapter is very different: Indian companies building premium, proprietary products that can stand on their own in the world's most competitive markets. Neo 1's US launch at USD 189 reflects that conviction. This is not a value-led entry into the market; it is a premium AI product built from India for global consumers," said Dhananjay Yadav, Co-founder of NeoSapien.

As AI moves from experimentation to everyday adoption, NeoSapien is focused on building products that help people think, remember, organise, and work more effectively. Its US launch marks an important step in the company's evolution into a global AI brand while reinforcing India's growing role in shaping the future of AI products.

About NeoSapien

Founded in 2024 by Aryan Yadav and Dhananjay, NeoSapien is a next-generation AI company shaping the future of wearable intelligence. The brand's flagship innovation, Neo 1, is India's first AI-native wearable, designed to transform everyday conversations into actionable insights. NeoSapien is building a new category in personal technology - one that blends adaptive intelligence with human intuition. With its proprietary Second Brain OS and a privacy-first approach, NeoSapien is on a mission to make 'Second Brain' technology a global standard, redefining how people think, work, and live in the age of AI.

To know more about the brand, please visit: Website | Instagram

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