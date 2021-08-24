Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Globally recognized martech SaaS company, Netcore Cloud, today announced its collaboration with India's leading EdTech Platform, BYJU'S towards personalizing the student's learning experience on the mobile app, backed by their No-code Product Experience platform's consumer data management system.

Since the last few years, Netcore Cloud has made major strides in expanding its marketing automation segment including acquisitions, overseas & in India, and corporate partnerships.

Today, Netcore Cloud has been recognized as a trusted partner by some of India's most successful start-ups including the most recent ones like Mobile Premier League (MPL), Nykaa and Zimave.

Strengthened by its best-in-class, AI-powered Marketing Automation & Personalization, Netcore Cloud's no-code Product Experience platform has successfully enabled companies to create contextual walkthroughs and nudges for consumers on their mobile app thereby driving feature adoption, user retention and funnel conversions.

Inspired by these success stories and towards enhancing their personalized learning paths for students, BYJU'S has onboarded Netcore Cloud's No-code Product Experience platform. The company would now be able to conduct segmented contextual walkthroughs and nudges, with minimal developer effort. Following this collaboration, every single student at BYJU'S can be assured of an even superior tailor-made 'Learning Journey'.

Speaking on this major win, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud said, "At Netcore Cloud, we have been committed towards our vision of delivering "Intelligent Customer Experience" to every consumer across all digital touchpoints. EduTech was already evolving rapidly and the pandemic further accelerated its pace with data playing a major role in its growth journey. Students around the world are identifying customized education as an indispensable part of their learning experience. While BYJU'S has been profound for its mechanism to provide such personalized learning journeys, with our No-code Product Experience platform we would be able to further amplify these journeys with multiple layers of customization backed by data segmentation, thereby ensuring a seamless learning experience."

BYJU'S association with Netcore Cloud is aimed towards adding more value to the educational journey of their students backed by such effective tools.

Apart from the user-experience enhancement, using Netcore Cloud's capabilities, BYJU'S will also be expected to save several man-days of developer effort thereby reducing costs drastically.

