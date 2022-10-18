Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The CIO Klub Kerala was founded in 2008 by CIOs of Indian enterprises with the vision to interact, share, and enhance the understanding of technology and explore opportunities. It is one of the largest registered non-profit associations of CIOs across India. The CIO Klub is a national entity with ten working chapters in various strategic cities of the country. What started as a less than 30 members forum has now reached 1200+ members all over India. It is an interactive forum where senior leadership, CIOs, and media or channel partners can discuss strategies and share knowledge, experience, and best practices.

CIO Klub Kerala Chapter

Each year, this event is observed on the anniversary of the CIO Klub Kerala chapter, where all the CIOs from Kerala meet. This year people from all industry verticals such as; Banking, Manufacturing, BFSI, Service, Pharma, Retail, Healthcare, IT, Food, Real Estate, Construction, and Energy gathered to get a hands on experience on the various solutions offered by the multiple OEMs. This year approximately 200 CIOs gathered for the CIO Klub event in Kerala. The objective of this event was to explore enhanced business solutions, and leverage CIOs' shared knowledge and experience across verticals.

An eventful day for Netrack

It was a full-day event where Netrack showcased rack enclosures and solutions related to the data center.

Netrack is a pioneer in designing and manufacturing cost-efficient racks that cater to various server rack requirements in a data center. The rack offerings manufactured by Netrack are globally certified and recognized. These racks cater to different loads with varying capacities and densities of applications.

Since Netrack was one of the associate sponsors of the event, a stall was provisioned to help companies get the right data center solution in terms of cabinets and server racks.

Rack enclosures as data center solutions

- High-density racks- Medium-density racks- Open racks- Closed racks- Intelligent or Self-cooling racks- Self-powered racks- Seismic-proof racks- Racks with security features- Co-location racks

Netrack always believes in implementing futuristic ideas and techniques to induce innovation in the rack solutions offered to the clients. This event enabled Netrack to dive deeply into the challenges faced by potential clients and the requirement that can be addressed with an agile rack solution. The forum also helped Netrack connect with existing clients and build a strong bond of understanding and support with the customers.

Netrack Enclosures Pvt Ltd is a leading manufacturer of customized rack solutions with integrated locking, monitoring, alarming features, and self-cooling capability to ensure sufficient cooling for even high-density applications. The rack cabinets offered by Netrack are cost-efficient and reliable. Over the years, self-cooling racks have become popular and are considered an efficient solution to cater to the growing demand for network cooling.

The racks manufactured by Netrack guarantees quality with the following certificates

- UL certification- DIN 41494 or equivalent EIA / ISO / EN standard- ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System- ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System- ISO 45001: 2018 for Occupational Health and Safety

For more information, please visit: www.netrackindia.com.

