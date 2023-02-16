New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/ATK): "Great Doges are not born great; they grow great." In its early presale stage, Dogetti (DETI) is the newest extended cryptocurrency family member of DogeCoin (DOGE) and - with all due respect to the Godfather of meme coins- has its own idea of how the family business should be run-It's not personal, it's strictly business.

Good Doges

The richest doge is the one with the most powerful friends. As such, Dogetti (DETI) aims to establish itself as the top Doge among the families (perhaps kidnap Elon Musk). Sure, the Dogetti family may have to use a bit of muscle power to get there, but rest assured, they don't like violence. After all, it's an expense. Currently, in its first stage of presale with 1,657,600 tokens sold, Dogetti will launch once the family has grown to 100,000, and it is an opportunity for early investors to buy into the Dogetti project before it is listed on any exchanges. In buying during the presale, members of the Dogetti family will have the opportunity to get into the Dogetti empire on the ground floor and reap the benefits of early investments. The Don has sworn an oath on the grave of his mother to make the maximum supply of Dogetti (DETI) coins max at 100 billion.

Family ValuesDogetti Coin (DETI) is loyal to its growing family and offers to enrich its members by building a strong and united community and placing them at the forefront of the project. Through the Dogetti DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), members of the Dogetti community will have the autonomy to vote on proposals and make changes to the protocol. Transparency in this cryptocurrency family is essential, but never tell people outside of the family what you're thinking of investing.

Members of the family may also swap any of their ERC20 tokens as they so please. Powered by Uniswap, Dogetti Swap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) guaranteed to deliver high liquidity, fast and secure trades, and low fees for users hoping to participate in the market. This foundation will aid Dogetti's system functionality, making it easier to access other trading pairs, special discounts, and incentivized liquidity provisions. You can trust that your assets will grow and that you are in control of where they go.

Dogetti NFTs are a wholesome product of the family's expansion. A coin that doesn't spend time with its family can never be a real coin, so holders may choose to adopt a Dogetti pup, a digital companion. These NFTs have the potential to empower the family and breed new Dogetti NFTs that can become fiat or cryptocurrency. May their firstborn be a masculine non-fungible token, or whatever it chooses to be. The goal is to grow the family and create a sense of belonging and generational wealth for all. Longevity is how to make a name into a legacy.

Elon Musk sleeps with the fishesElon Musk, a wise guy if I ever saw one, can't seem to shut his mouth when it comes to DogeCoin! He joked about them at the Pupperbowl and DogeCoin's prices went up faster than Sonny Dogetti's ma could slurp a spaghetti noodle. Eloni may be taste-testing the sauce and swearing by the wrong ingredient, but his loose lips on Twitter seem to be good for business all around.

Listen Eloni, you're a made man, and the internet loves you. But don't ever take sides with anyone against the Dogetti Family again. Ever. Or you'll find yourself at your depths.

Don't be a Schnook! Join the family

Dogetti tokens can be purchased during the presale

