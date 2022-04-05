Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/PR Newswire): 'Bollyboom', a Percept Live Intellectual Property, in partnership with Cinnamon Tree Hospitality, have expanded their hospitality footprint into Mumbai with the launch of the 'Bollyboom House' lounge in the Adani Inspire precinct at the vibrant Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area.

The glamorous new 'Bollyboom House' at BKC is a franchise venture between Percept Live and Cinnamon Tree Hospitality and will offer an exotic culinary experience and electrifying live entertainment within a surreal glamorous ambiance, thereby taking the Bollyboom experience to the next level.

'Bollyboom' is the world's first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music (BDM) Property offering an eclectic blend of Music, Dance, and Live Entertainment. Incepted in 2013, Bollyboom has over the past 8 years expanded into multiple formats spanning Arenas, Occasions, Club Nights, Campus Shows and Bollyboom@Home live streams. Bollyboom further expanded its footprint in 2021 with the launch of 'Bollyboom House' - a series of themed Lounges that will offer fans a holistic immersive premium Bollywood experience inclusive of F&B and a wide range of live entertainment events. The very first 'Bollyboom House' lounge launched in Goa in December 2021 to a great turnout and rave reviews.

Assiduously designed by DesignWorx led by Shaji Arakkel and his team, the entire Bollyboom House at BKC project has been supervised and executed by Transform Projects. The enigmatic lounge has been conceived to give The Maximum City a premium sophisticated Bar & Dining experience in the early evening hours, to seamlessly transform into a high energy, vivacious boutique night club at the turn of the hour.

The theme is non-conformist and the vibe very chic as the black and white chrome tones play effortlessly with the lighting to create a dramatic effect that can change the look and feel of the entire lounge by the hour. The marble and granite floor tiles, table-tops and bar counter, and white leather seats are balanced with suede-upholstered dinner chairs in soft grey and burnished veneer flooring. The smart colour scheme offers a visually relaxing ambience, while the use of different angles, arches and lights make for an eclectic visual expedition. Installations spanning chrome, acrylic and glass add intricacy and charm to the lounge.

The F&B is extensive, experimental and exotic spanning a wide range of interesting ingredients and cuisines to suit discerning patrons' taste buds. The global fusion cuisine conjointly curated by Cinnamon Tree Hospitality's Consultant Chef Jehangir Jamula and in-house Chef Zakir Mustak Shaikh puts emphasis on small portioned pre-plated dishes with a touch of Indian Culture and offers a selection of some of the best flavours from across the globe including chote ka shorba, thai papaya salad, jodhpuri stuffed mirchi, mezze platter, shish tauk, double lamb chops and edamame kofta amongst others. In addition to the food menu, the in-house desserts like the chocomosa and the bolly sundae are not to be missed. The Bar area is huge and strikingly visible from every angle of the lounge, and houses a massive collection of spirits and liqueurs. A fantastic selection of exotic cocktails curated by in-house Mixologist Shailesh Parkar promise to add sparkle to the Bollyboom House experience.

The early dining hours will have a relaxed lounge ambiance while transforming into an electrifying venue featuring top Bollywood Music artists & DJs for lively entertainment sessions curated by Bollyboom. Cutting edge Bollywood music artists, trending DJs and specially curated Live Bands will grace the venue. The carefully designed programming would include exclusive content spanning unplugged artists, cover bands and evenings dedicated to legends of Bollywood. Great music fused with state-of-the-art lighting and acoustics, incredible SFX, and live entertainment will form the unique identity of the 'Bollyboom House' experience at BKC.

Bollyboom House @ BKC opened its doors on April 1, 2022, for an exclusive preview to a restricted guest list. The Preview event saw Actress Neetu Chandra, Actor Ronit Roy, Bollywood Actor Ranjeet, Bollywood Actress Bhagyashree and daughter Avatika Dasani, Indian Actress & Politician Poonam Dhillon, renowned Lawyer & Social Activist Abha Singh, and Indu Shahani amongst other celebrities grace the red carpet. The dance floor was set afire by popular Bollyboom DJ Zulfi Syed, coveted winner of the 'Most Wanted DJ of the Year' title in 2021, and resident DJ Jack. The debut evening saw an impressive mix of guests, celebrities and socialites descend from all across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Goa.

Cinnamon Tree Hospitality is a prominent hospitality group with extensive experience in the hospitality domain. They have created a signature name in the restaurant business conceptualising and managing their own in-house brands like La Vida, NIMO, The Lost Stories, and Tapa Tora across top locations of Mumbai. With over 10 restaurants and over 18,000 sq. ft. of covered area being operated by them, their plans are massive.

Puneet Alag Singh, Owner, Cinnamon Tree Hospitality, says, "We are excited to launch the first Bollyboom House in Mumbai. Bollywood has been an integral part of everyone's lives, and our stylishly designed lounge promises to go beyond the concept of themed dining and clubbing to offer a premium holistic immersive Bollywood entertainment experience for our elite patrons. We are thrilled to partner with Bollyboom in this venture and to bring together our talents of hospitality, culinary and management with their domain expertise of glamour, music, and entertainment."

Commenting on the launch, Karan Singh,COO, Percept Live, states, "We are proud to open the doors of Bollyboom House in the city that birthed the magic and allure of Bollywood. Over the decades Bollywood's far-reaching influence has created a generation of fans eager to relish its intrigue and fantasy. Bollywood Lounge will offer the perfect retreat for patrons looking for the perfect mix of great F&B, live entertainment, and a thrilling slice of the Bollywood glamour."

Manav Mehta, Partner, Bollyboom, said, "It's a surreal feeling to see Bollyboom House open in the city that created the iconic Bollywood and the many timeless entertainment legends associated with this glamorous industry. From reel life to real life, Bollyboom House will offer discerning premium clients their very own exclusive and magical Bollywood retreat with the perfect mix of live artists, exotic F&B, and fabulous entertainment enabling them to enjoy a slice of the Bollywood glamour."

Sanjay Mani, Business Head - F&B and Hospitality, Percept Live, added, "It feels great to be part of a creative project that aims to revolutionize the hospitality scene. Our vision is to re-create the magic of Bollywood by merging the best of cuisine, ambiance and live Bollyboom entertainment to offer Bollywood fans a unique and memorable experience. Super excited to bring a slice of Bollywood magic to maximum city."

Bollyboom House at BKC will open its doors to the public on the weekend commencing 1 April 2022. Reservations will ensure the best seats in the house. Given the ongoing COVID-19 impact, the strictest safety standards have been incorporated. From frequent sanitisation of high-touch-point areas to social distancing, temperature screening and contactless payment; Bollyboom House is all set to welcome patrons to a whole new premium, exotic & one of a kind glamorous dine-in & party destination!

'Bollyboom', a Percept Intellectual Property, is the world's first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music IP, offering a scintillating blend of music, dance and entertainment. Bollywood music has been an intrinsic part of every Indian and combined with a large than life production, infusion of dance music, and incredible SFX, Bollyboom provides a completely new twist to this genre of popular music to create a unique live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans across the globe. Bollyboom offers a blend of Trance, House, Hip Hop, Electro Funk, Synthetic, Pop, Club Music, Techno, Trance, Hardstyle, Sufi and Dubstep music. The concerts belt out popular Bollywood numbers combined with visually mesmerizing SFX and state-of-the-art technology, thereby enhancing the entire musical experience. Bollyboom has been seen in multiple on-ground variants across India such as Arenas, Club Nights, Mini Arenas and Pop Up Parties, and the Bollyboom@Home digital format. Bollyboom also took over popular traditional Indian festivals such as Holi, Valentines Day, Baisakhi, Friendship Day, Christmas and New Years Eve with popular Bollywood music to become the only brand to offer a unique revived festival experience. Bollyboom is a Percept Intellectual Property. Percept is at an enviable leadership position in the Entertainment, Media, and Communications domain with a team of over 200 people and 28 offices across India and the Middle East.

Percept Live, established in the year 2012, is the live-entertainment division of Percept Limited. It owns and manages all the Intellectual Properties created in the Live Entertainment, Sports, Fashion, Digital and Media space. Percept has been in the 'Ideas' business for the past 35 years and has been instrumental in creating many legendary 'Intellectual Properties' in the past for its clients. The creation of a dedicated 'Intellectual Properties' business was but a further extension to Percept's existing knowledge and expertise in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain with a vision to convert path-breaking innovative ideas into Assets in order to create long term value for all its Stakeholders. IPs owned by Percept Live include Sunburn, Solaris, Bollyboom, EPL (Eat Play Love), Windsong, IMS (India Model Search) and XCC (Xtreme Combat Championship). Percept Live is a Percept company. With a team of over 200 people and 28 offices across India and the Middle East, Percept is at an enviable leadership position in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain.

Founded in 1984, Percept Limited, an Entertainment, Media, and Communications company, is at an enviable leadership position today, with a team of over 200 people and 28 offices in India and the Middle East. Percept companies construct tailor-made content, assets, and solutions that deliver in both local and international markets and services millions of clients and consumers across the globe.

Percept operates in 2 core business domains:

Percept One - Marketing Communication Services - this encompasses 3 Strategic Business Units:-Creative Services - Advertising, Brand Marketing Consultancy & Communications, Corporate Identity, Strategy, Creative, Design & Packaging, and Integrated Marketing Communication Consultancy services

-Media Services - Media Planning & Buying; Out-of-Home Media; Retail Media; Rural Media; and Digital Media

-Other Marcom Services - Brand Activations & Promotions; Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions Management; Event Management & Marketing; Public & Media Relations, and Social Media Marketing

Content and Intellectual Properties - this comprises 2 Strategic Business Units:

-Filmed Content - Ad Films; Television and Movie Content Production, Aggregation, Distribution & Marketing

-Live Entertainment - Intellectual Properties in the Entertainment, Fashion, Sports and Media domain

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780507/Bollyboom_House_Launch.jpg

