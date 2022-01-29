Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering striking discounts and hefty cashback offers on a wide range of Livpure mattresses.

The EMI Store has announced up to 29% cashback on the purchase of Livpure mattresses coupled with some convenient payment plans. Buyers can purchase these items with easy EMIs starting at Rs. 1,500 and even opt for free home delivery. Interestingly, the store offers a shopper-friendly No Cost EMI plan that can be availed using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.

Customers can bring home their favourite Livpure mattresses on EMI and choose a flexible repayment tenor. Moreover, a select range of Livpure mattresses is covered under a zero-down payment plan, eliminating the need to make an upfront payment at the time of the purchase.

From gel-infused memory foam mattresses to durable latex ones, Livpure has a wide range of quality mattresses available in a variety of sizes and price points. Some of the best-selling Livpure mattresses available on the EMI Store include:

Livpure Vital Reversible Dual Comfort Foam Twin Size Mattress (72 x 48 x 5 Inches) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,334, zero down payment and 29% off

Livpure Ortho X Advanced Orthopedic Memory Foam Twin Size Mattress (72 x 48 x 6 Inches) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,934, zero down payment and 12% off

Livpure Regal Basic Memory Foam Plus Latex California King Size Mattress (84 x 72 x 8 Inches) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 5,159, zero down payment and 17% off

Livpure Regal Advanced Memory Foam Plus Latex Twin Size Mattress (72 x 48 x 8 Inches) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,200, zero down payment and 16% off

Livpure Vital Reversible Dual Comfort Foam Single Size Mattress (72 x 36 x 5 Inches) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,334, zero down payment and 3% off

Shop for Livpure mattresses on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the desired Livpure mattress and add it to the shopping cart, select a suitable EMI repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

Enter the important details like name and delivery address and then click on the 'Generate OTP' option

Complete the purchase by entering the OTP received on the registered mobile number

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions apply.

